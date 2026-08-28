World running short of Crude oil refined products, says Mirae Asset

Disclaimer: This article is written by Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Global oil prices have remained under pressure despite mixed news flow this week. Crude fell more than 8 per cent this week to a two-week low on Wednesday and is on its way to log weekly losses, as signs of easing Middle East tensions and higher crude movement through the Strait of Hormuz softened blockade concerns. Shipping tracker data showed oil shipments through Omani waters near Hormuz rising to around 6 mbpd, although total flows through the strait remain nearly 8 mbpd below normal levels. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump has little interest in returning to the terms of the June ceasefire deal with Iran, reducing hopes that an Iran-Oman arrangement to reopen Hormuz could lead to a broader US-Iran breakthrough.

Crude prices also have support amid fresh Israeli attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, dampening the prospects of ending hostilities in the Middle East and a quick reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Israel has struck Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza, the Yemen- based Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea, and several vessels have been hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

The real pain for the world would still remain the refined product, as the world is running short of refined capacity of around 6-7mbpd.

Middle East refinery disruption between March and August, the region lost close to 4 mbd of refined product supply versus pre-conflict levels. Around 2.5 mbd of this came from lower refinery runs, while the balance was linked to weaker LPG, NGL and naphtha-related supply streams. We estimate that roughly 2.4–2.7 mbd of Middle East refining capacity remains disrupted, including 1.4–1.5 mbd of clearly identified capacity losses. Qatar faces the longest repair cycle, at nearly 6–8 months, while Kuwait and Bahrain are also likely to see multi-month outages. Five affected countries are highly dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, which keeps the logistical risk concentrated around one export chokepoint. Regional refinery runs are still well below pre-war levels, at around 7.3 mbd compared with nearly 9.9 mbd in February 2026.

The prolonged conflict kept oil prices elevated, prompting China to release crude from reserves to domestic refiners. Inventories have continued to decline to around 1,172 Mbbls, while stronger product exports indicate higher refinery runs. However, recent Middle East tenders point to renewed buying by Chinese majors, suggesting they are securing cargoes rather than relying further on stock draws amid expectations of prolonged disruption. Russian crude intake has eased to nearly 2.1 mbd in August from 2.6–2.8 mbd, but still accounts for about 40% of imports, signalling normalisation rather than structural change.

Russian Refineries

Ukrainian strikes since approximately August 2025 have reportedly hit at least 24–25 of Russia’s roughly 34 refineries. Recently affected sites include Perm, NORSI/Kstovo, Novoshakhtinsk and Afipsky. Major Lukoil plants have periodically been offline, while some far-eastern plants have been relatively less affected. The crude run capacity looks to have improved from 3.8 mb/d in July; 4.0–4.3 mb/d expected in August, but still at lowest level in 21 years. The attacks on Russian oil infrastructure knocked Russia’s crude production in July to 8.89 million bpd, the lowest in six years

US Crude oil inventories and refinery operating status

US refineries are running near maximum capacity at 97.4 per cent, supported by strong export demand, Russian refining disruptions, constrained Persian Gulf supply and higher crack margins. Despite this, US product inventories remain tight, with gasoline stocks falling to their lowest seasonal level since 2012 at 209.4 million barrels and distillates down to 105 million barrels.

Outlook

We believe oil futures may continue to react sharply to headlines from Western media, especially around any sign of progress on US–Iran talks or Hormuz reopening. However, the physical market is likely to remain tighter than futures suggest. Flows through Hormuz and the Red Sea are still curtailed, with nearly 8–10 mbd of crude and product movements exposed to shipping, insurance and security risks. This should keep prompt barrels trading at a premium even if headline prices correct.

China remains the key swing factor for crude prices. With Brent above $90/bbl, Chinese refiners are more likely to draw from domestic and strategic inventories rather than chase expensive imports. This can cap futures in the near term, but it also reduces the inventory cushion if the disruption lasts longer. On the supply side, the first phase of recovery will depend on logistics. If Hormuz traffic improves, operating refineries can lift runs quickly, and product exports can normalise. But this should not be confused with a full recovery.

The larger issue is damaged capacity. Several Middle East refineries still need repairs across processing units, power systems, utilities and supporting infrastructure. Some equipment may need replacement, which will lengthen the restart cycle. Our base case is for a gradual, logistics-led rebound in Q4 2026, while the return of damaged capacity is more likely to stretch into 2027. Hence, in the near term, a standoff without resolution would see Brent prices sticking in the range of $86-$91, while partial progress would see sharp risk unwinding on hopes to see Brent falling over 10-12 per cent in a session to trade around $78-80.