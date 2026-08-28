Yatharth Hospital gains 6% to new high as Aster, Advent eye majority stake

Shares of Yatharth Hospital rallied nearly 6 per cent to a fresh high on Friday, August 28, amid reports that Aster DM Quality Care and Advent are eyeing a controlling stake in the healthcare company.

Yatharth Hospital's shares hit a new peak of ₹1,024.95 on the BSE, up 5.63 per cent over the last close of ₹970.25 apiece. Overall, 1.12 million cumulative shares of the hospital stock had changed hands on the exchanges as of 1 PM.

The stock was trading 2.20 per cent higher at ₹991.60 at the time of writing this report, while the BSE barometer Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 77,053.

Yatharth's acquisition bid details

According to a media report, Advent International and Blackstone-backed Aster DM Quality Care were in discussions to acquire a controlling stake in Yatharth Hospital. However, Yatharth Hospital and Blackstone denied such a deal, the report added.

While the negotiations are ongoing, there is no guarantee that the deal would materialise.

Shareholding data available on BSE shows that the promoter and promoter group held a 55.80 per cent stake in the company as of the June quarter. The report stated that a transaction involving a controlling stake could trigger an open offer for a 26 per cent stake. The acquirer therefore could end up owning more than 75 per cent of the overall stake in the company.

Krathi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that the merger ratio will be extremely crucial in determining the attractiveness of the deal.

"Aster has been steadily increasing its presence in the South and is now looking to expand into the North, and its recent acquisition activity suggests that the company is on the prowl for opportunities to scale up in healthcare," he said.

Bathini believes the merger could be strategically positive as it would increase Aster’s presence, brand and reach, while also creating opportunities for doctor exchanges and improving the quality and depth of its clinical talent. "There could also be significant economies of scale across operations. Overall, the opportunity looks interesting, but the key factor to watch will be the merger ratio and the terms of the transaction," the expert opined.

Yatharth Hospital is a private multispecialty hospital chain in North India.

According to the Q1 FY26 investor presentation, it has a capacity of 2800-plus beds (including the newly acquired under-construction hospital in Gurugram with 250 beds), with an occupancy rate of 68 per cent and the ARPOB of ₹34,758.

The company's revenue jumped 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹392.7 crore in the quarter ended June, while PAT came in at ₹45.4 crore, a growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 39 per cent to ₹91.7 crore.

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