Yatharth Hospital up 20% in 2 days after Advent's ₹3,150 cr investment deal

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price movement

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services ( Yatharth Hospital ) share price hit a new high of ₹1,183.15 surging 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals, extending its Thursday’s rally after US private equity (PE) firm Advent International entered into a definitive agreement with the company to invest ₹3,150 crore for a 24.9 per cent stake through a primary capital infusion.

In the past two trading days, the market price of one of North India’s fastest-growing listed healthcare providers zoomed 20 per cent. It bounced back 43 per cent from its previous month's low of ₹824.60 touched on August 14, 2026. Meanwhile, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock rallied 74 per cent, as compared to 12.6 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 09:30 AM on Friday, Yatharth Hospitals was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹1,183.15, as against 0.13 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.8 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Advent to invest ₹3,150 crore in Yatharth Hospital for 24.9 per cent stake

Yatharth Hospitals on Thursday, September 17, 2026 announced that Advent International (Advent), a leading global private equity investor, entered into a definitive agreement to invest ₹3,150 crore of primary capital in the company. Upon completion of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, Advent is expected to acquire a significant minority stake of 24.9 per cent in Yatharth Hospitals, the company said in a press release.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Promoter Tyagi's family will remain the single-largest shareholder and continue to guide the company’s long term vision. Yatharth operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with >2,800 beds and targets >5,000 beds over the next three years.

Yatharth Hospitals – Outlook

Yatharth Hospitals is a leading multi-speciality and super-speciality healthcare provider with a growing presence across the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring markets. The company has built a large healthcare network with over 2,500 beds across 8 hospitals located in major cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Faridabad, Jhansi-Orchha and Agra. This provides Yatharth with strong regional reach, a diversified patient catchments and economies of scale in North India.

Yatharth Hospital’s outlook remains strong, supported by its ambition to reach 5,000 beds potentially within 3 years, continued brownfield expansion and selective acquisitions. New hospitals are expected to achieve 15–20 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin within 15–18 months. Rising occupancy, 9–10 per cent annual average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) growth, premium hospitals and stronger specialty mix should drive sustained revenue growth and margin expansion, analysts at Yatharth Hospital said in the Q1 result update

The brokerage firm said, the expansion roadmap provides significant visibility for medium-term growth. Gurugram will add 250 beds, while ~450 beds are planned through brownfield expansion across Noida and Noida Extension. Management believes the 5,000- bed target can be achieved within a three-year period. Importantly, future addition is expected to command higher realisation, with new hospitals already approaching ₹50,000 ARPOB vs the group average of ₹34,758. The company is also evaluating acquisitions in capital cities and nearby states, potentially adding at least one new asset in FY27, it added.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the Indian healthcare sector remains strong and structurally favourable, supported by rising healthcare awareness, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, expanding insurance coverage and growing demand for specialised and quality medical care. As healthcare increasingly becomes an essential component of household spending and economic development, the demand for organised, accredited multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals is expected to remain resilient.

The next phase of growth is expected to be driven by capacity creation, deeper clinical specialisation, technology adoption and expansion into underserved and high-growth catchment areas, Yatharth Hospitals said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, India’s medical tourism industry continued to gain momentum, supported by rising international patient inflows, strong government initiatives and expanding healthcare infrastructure. India recorded 131,856 Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) for medical purposes during 2025, accounting for nearly 4.1 per cent of total FTAs during the period. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.