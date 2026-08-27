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Home / Markets / News / These midcap banks trade up to 94% away from record highs; what charts say?

These midcap banks trade up to 94% away from record highs; what charts say?

Midcap bank stocks - Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of India are trading up to 50-94% away from their respective all-time highs even as the Nifty Midcap quotes at new peaks, shows data.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank among 3 midcap bank stocks trading up to 94% away from life-time highs, shows ACE Equity data.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank among 3 midcap bank stocks trading up to 94% away from life-time highs, shows ACE Equity data.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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Midcap stocks have been in the limelight in August with the Nifty Midcap 100 index quoting at record high levels. The Midcap index hit multiple new highs (9 occasions) this month, and advanced nearly 2 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 declined 0.8 per cent. 
 
Amid this, 11 midcap stocks from the Nifty Midcap 100 registered fresh life-time highs so far in August. These are - The Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Bharat Forge, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma, LG Electronics India, KEI Industries, Radico Khaitan, Lenskart Solutions, AU Small Finance Bank and Laurus Labs.
 
However, on the flip side, there are 14 stocks which trade over 50 per cent away from their respective summits. These include three midcap banks - Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of India.
 
 
According to ACE Equity data, Yes Bank trades almost 94.5 per cent away from its record high of ₹404 hit on August 20, 2018. Bank of India stock is down 75.3 per cent from its summit of ₹589 registered on October 7, 2010. IndusInd Bank quotes 50.8 per cent lower as against its peak of ₹2,028 hit on August 3, 2018.
 
Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on these 3 midcap bank stocks by Sachin Gupta, VP – Research at Choice Broking.

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Yes Bank 
Current Market Price: ₹22.39
 
 
 
Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking notes that Yes Bank is consolidating with a mild bearish bias on the daily chart. 
 
"The stock trades around ₹22.40 and remains below the descending trendline resistance near ₹23.00–₹23.10. It however holds above its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹21.84 and the Bollinger Band midline at ₹21.62, providing some near-term support," says Sachin Gupta. 
 
The analyst reckons that a sustained move above ₹23.10 could improve the technical structure and open the way towards ₹25-mark. He cautions, that failure to hold ₹21.60–₹21.80 may lead to further weakness towards ₹20 & ₹19.30 levels. 
 
IndusInd Bank
Current Market Price: ₹1,002
 
 
 
After facing repeated resistance around the ₹1,005–1,015 zone, IndusInd Bank slipped below this range, indicating some profit-booking and weakening buying momentum, highlights Gupta.
 
"The 50-DMA near ₹990 is the immediate support and sustained holding above this level could keep the broader structure intact. However, a decisive break below ₹985 may drag the stock towards ₹950–930," cautions the analyst.
 
On the upside, Gupta believes that a sustained breakout above ₹1,015 would improve the setup and open the way towards ₹1,050–1,080. 
 
"The RSI at 44.5 remains below the neutral 50-mark, confirming subdued momentum; hence, the stock is likely to remain range-bound for now," explains Gupta.
 
Bank of India
Current Market Price: ₹144.50
 
 
 
Bank of India shows a constructive technical setup, with the stock holding above its 50-day and 200-day EMAs, says Gupta.
 
The analyst reckons that the price action is forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern, indicating a phase of consolidation ahead of a potential directional move. Gupta sees immediate hurdle placed around ₹147–148, near the upper trendline of the pattern.
 
Adding that a decisive breakout above this zone could strengthen the bullish momentum towards ₹153–155. On the downside, the analyst sees key support around ₹142–140 levels.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : Market technicals bank stocks YES Bank IndusInd Bank Bank of India stock stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies Stock ideas

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST