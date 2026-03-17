YES Securities sees strong risk-reward in Marico stock; sees 13% upside

Domestic brokerage YES Securities has maintained its ‘Add’ rating on Marico, citing the company’s ongoing transformation into a digital-first consumer powerhouse, with a strong focus on scaling new-age businesses and premium personal care.

According to YES Securities, Marico is currently trading at around 56x, 47x, and 41x its FY26E, FY27E, and FY28E earnings, respectively, reflecting a reasonable premium to peers such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever, supported by stronger volume growth, faster-scaling digital and premium segments, and a clearer path to margin recovery.

Analysts believe the stock offers an attractive risk-reward for investors, with over 13 per cent EPS CAGR potential over FY25–28E, backed by diversified growth drivers and a strong balance sheet. The brokerage maintains a positive stance on the stock, citing digital transformation as a key driver of re-rating. It has revised its target price to ₹850 from ₹820 earlier, based on a 50x multiple on the September 2027 estimated earnings.

The target implies a potential upside of 13 per cent from Monday, March 16, closing price of ₹750 on the NSE. Around 12:30 PM, shares of Marico were trading at ₹745, down 0.66 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was quoting at 23,382 levels, down by 27 points or 0.12 per cent. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹96,815 crore.

Marico’s transformation into a Digital-First powerhouse

According to the brokerage, Marico is targeting new businesses to contribute around 33 per cent of India revenues by FY30, driven by its “Engine 2” strategy centred on digital brands across foods and premium personal care. It highlighted strong traction in acquired and incubated brands, with Beardo scaling fivefold post-acquisition with double-digit Ebitda and Plix growing six times in two years. Newer brands like 4700BC and Cosmix are expanding into high-growth segments such as gourmet snacking and functional nutrition.

YES Securities also said that Marico follows a disciplined M&A strategy, selectively acquiring brands in the ₹1-1.5 billion range to avoid overpaying amid FOMO-led valuations, while leveraging its scale in procurement and supply chain to improve efficiencies and drive Ebitda margins of its digital portfolio into the teens by FY30.

The brokerage added that the company plans to replicate this high-velocity, innovation-led model, marked by 60-90 day product cycles, in international markets such as Vietnam and the Middle East. It expects Marico to maintain mid-teens operating profit growth, building in an Ebitda CAGR of about 13.7 per cent over FY25-28E.

Copra price is now down 41 per cent from peak

According to YES Securities, input cost pressures, especially from copra, have eased significantly, with prices falling about 41 per cent from their peak following the flush season and expected to remain soft in the near term. Milling copra prices in Kochi declined 14.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 13.1 per cent M-o-M in March 2026 (till date), although they remain 15.8 per cent higher Y-o-Y in Q4FY26.

The brokerage expects Marico to implement a calibrated, one-time price pass-through to consumers, supporting gradual volume recovery without aggressive discounting. It added that stabilising edible oil and packaging costs further create a benign input environment, providing a tailwind after the past 12-18 months of inflation, while helping the company balance pricing, affordability, and market share in key brands like Parachute and Saffola.

Near-Term Ebitda outlook looks robust

Analysts said Marico’s near-term operating outlook remains robust, with management expecting over 25 per cent consolidated revenue growth in FY26, driven by premiumisation, innovation, and channel expansion. The company has guided for 150-200 bps margin expansion over the near to medium term, supporting double-digit operating profit growth. The digital-first portfolio is on track to achieve double-digit Ebitda margins by FY27, aided by easing input costs and disciplined cost management, while continuing to invest in brands. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the brokerage/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.