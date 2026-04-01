Zaggle Prepaid shares rally 16% on robust FY27 revenue guidance, Fanuc deal

Zaggle Prepaid share price: Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a SaaS and FinTech solutions company, surged around 16 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹217.51 on the NSE. This comes after the company said it expects standalone revenue growth of 25-30 per cent in FY27, while consolidated revenue growth is projected at around 40 per cent.

"In light of our strong performance and the momentum we are witnessing across our business segments, we currently project our standalone FY27 growth to range between 25-30 per cent and our consolidated FY27 growth to be around 40 per cent," the company said in an exchange filing.

Around 11:00 AM, Zaggle Prepaid stock was trading at ₹215.60, up 15 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹187.47. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,757.15 levels, up 425.75 points or 1.91 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹469.80, and its 52-week low was at ₹186 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,896 crore.

The company also said that its focus this year remains on optimising working capital cycles to ensure superior cash flow performance, drive revenue growth through a strategic mix of new customer acquisition and existing portfolio cross-selling, and expand its margin profile backed by operating leverage and AI-driven efficiency.

Additionally, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has signed a five-year agreement with Fanuc India, under which it will deploy its Zaggle Save employee expense management and benefits solution for the industrial automation company. However, the financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

On March 31, 2026, the company announced the successful completion of its acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Rivpe Technology. RTPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zaggle with effect from March 30, 2026. Further, Omnicash Fintech, a wholly owned subsidiary of RTPL, has now become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

In the October-December quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q3FY26), Zaggle reported a revenue of ₹497.6 crore, up 47.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, with adjusted Ebitda of ₹51.3 crore, crossing the ₹50 crore mark for the first time in its history. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹36 crore, reflecting Y-o-Y growth of 77.7 per cent.