Zaggle up 7% from day's low on inking deal with Yokohama, WSFX Global Pay
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rallied nearly 7% to a high of ₹168.18 as against the day's low of ₹157.50 on the NSE, after announcing a forex services agreement with Yokohama and WSFX Global Pay.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rebounded by 5.8 per cent from the day's low of ₹157.50 in Friday's intraday deals after the company announced signing a forex services agreement. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹168.18 on the NSE. At 1:45 PM, Zaggle pared gains and traded on a flat note at ₹162.67 on trades of around 40 lakh shares on the NSE. The stock hit a 52-week low at ₹146.65 on October 26, 2026, and a 52-week high of ₹397 was registered on November 28, 2025. Zaggle stock has witnessed a significant downturn since hitting a record high of ₹592 in September 2024. At current levels, the stock trades over 72 per cent lower compared to its peak, and down 53 per cent on a year-till-date basis.
Zaggle inks 'Tripartite Agreement' with Yokohama and WSFX Global PayZaggle Prepaid Ocean Services in an exchange filing on Friday, said the company entered into a tripartite agreement with Yokohama Private Limited (Customer) and WSFX Global Pay Limited (WSFX).
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According to the terms of the agreement, Zaggle shall provide Expense Management System (EMS) to Yokohama, while WSFX shall act as the Authorised Dealer for forex services to Yokohama. Revenue from the agreement is variable in nature, and shall be in force for one year, unless terminated earlier. "The Quantum of fees is subjected to the number of international transactions made by the employees of the customer for the respective months on the Platform. "In such a case it would be difficult to ascertain the value/amount of the contract at this stage," Zaggle said in its release. Vijay Kedia bought stake in August Kedia Securities, owned by veteran investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia, acquired 20 lakh shares, representing a 1.48 per cent stake in Zaggle in August. Kedia bought 20 lakh equity shares at ₹164.72 per share, for an aggregate consideration of approximately ₹32.94 crore. Equirus Securities has 'Long' rating on Zaggle Equirus Securities has a 'Long' rating on Zaggle with a price target of ₹275 per share by March 2028. The brokerage said, Zaggle's Q2FY27 revenue execeded its estimate by 2.8 per cent, while Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was in line. Zaggle's management expects EBITDA margins of 7-8 per cent and continue to prioritise cash conversion and disciplined capitalisation. "Around 65-70 per cent of DICE contracts have been novated, with the remaining transfers expected in 3QFY27. We see Zaggle well positioned to benefit from wider adoption of spend management solutions, while acquisitions strengthen client stickiness," said the brokerage. Even as Equirus maintained a 'Long' rating, the brokerage cut FY27/FY28 earnings estimates by 13.4 per cent/6.2 per cent citing moderate programme fee growth and the near-term profitability drag from DICE integration. "We expect technology expenses, DICE integration and Zagg.money losses to weigh on near-term margins and model a 7.8 per cent EBITDA margin for FY27E,", the brocaded added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 2:14 PM IST