Zee Entertainment gains 4% on fund raise plan; stock up 25% so far in June
Over the weekend, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said it board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, June 10 to consider and approve raising of funds.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock spurted to an intra-day high of ₹116.74 - up 4 per cent in Monday's intra-day trade after the company said will consider fund raise this week. According to an exchange filing on Saturday, June 6, Zee Entertainment Enterprises informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was scheduled on Wednesday, June 10, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches. The company may look to raise funds by way of private placement / preferential issue of shares any other method or combination of methods, as may be deemed appropriate by the Board, the release stated. On Monday at 10:50 AM, Zee Entertainment stock traded with a gain of 2.6 per cent at ₹250 on the BSE. The counter saw trades of around 4.5 million shares. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.7 per cent or 533 points at 73,710 levels. Amid today's rally, Zee stock was seen trading higher for the fourth straight day, and has gained almost 25 per cent thus far in June. The stock has rallied nearly 62 per cent since the start of the financial year. Earlier in March 2026, the stock hit a near 17-year low at ₹68. Zee's 52-week high stands at ₹151.70, and its life-time high at ₹574.32 registered in January 2018. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
What's fueling buying interest at Zee?Zee Entertainment Enterprises recently announced that it partnered with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast 39 global football events in India, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027, and other key events up to 2034. Just prior to the partnership announcement the media company in late May launched four dedicated sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Zee plans to broadcast the FIFA world cup on its sports channels and its live streaming over-the-top (OTT) platform Z5. The FIFA 2026 world cup starts on June 11 (Thursday). Zee has officially not disclosed the financial terms with FIFA, but reports suggests that the Zee-FIFA deal was roughly valued around $30-35 million. The Zee-FIFA deal also marks Zee's return to sports broadcasting after nearly a decade, when it exited the segment following the sale of Ten Sports to Sony in 2016. READ | EMS share zooms 17% on bagging ₹103 cr sewer network order from UP Jal Nigam
Zee Entertainment Q4 resultsFor the quarter ended March 2026, Zee reported a net loss of ₹103.70 crore as against a net profit of ₹188.40 crore in the year ago period. The company reported an operational Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss of ₹255 crore. Revenue from operations declined by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,025 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹2,184 crore in Q4FY25.
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 11:02 AM IST