Zee Entertainment shares rise 4% as board approves ₹2,300 crore fundraise

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares rose 3.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹107.12 per share. The buying on the counter came after the board approved raising funds.

At 9:49 AM, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ share price was up 2.89 per cent at ₹106.03 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 73,757.80.

“We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., June 10, 2026, has approved the raising of capital by the Company of a minimum ₹2,300 crore,” the filing read.

The ₹2,300 crore fund will be raised in one or more phases/tranches to boost the strategic and business initiatives. Further, the board decided to deliberate further on options for raising funds.

READ | Wipro share buyback opens Thursday; stock hits 6-yr low, down 14% in 1 week According to an exchange filing on June 6, Zee Entertainment Enterprises informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was scheduled on Wednesday, June 10, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches.

The fundraise comes days after the broadcaster struck a deal with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India, ending uncertainty over the tournament's availability in one ‌of the last major markets where rights had remained unsold.

The deal covers 39 FIFA events over eight years through 2034 and also includes the next World Cup in 2030. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The company has ​expanded its presence in sports broadcasting by launching a dedicated portfolio of ‌sports channels. Zee Entertainment previously invested in new businesses, including micro-drama app Bullet ​and ‌visual-effects studio PhantomFX, as it seeks to expand beyond ‌traditional television broadcasting.

Technical view "ZEEL has shown a notable improvement in its technical structure after breaking above the falling channel resistance that had capped price action for nearly two years. The stock recently reclaimed the crucial ₹100 level with a strong bullish candle and higher volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. It is now trading above its short- and medium-term moving averages, while RSI has moved above ₹60, reflecting strengthening momentum and improving market sentiment," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza He added: The breakout from the prolonged downtrend suggests that the stock may be entering an accumulation phase after an extended period of underperformance. Immediate support is placed at ₹100 and ₹96, which are expected to act as important demand zones on any pullback. On the upside, the stock can target ₹120 in the near term, followed by ₹140, where the long-term falling trendline and previous swing highs may offer resistance. A sustained move above ₹140 would further strengthen the bullish outlook and open the possibility of a medium-term rally towards ₹160. Overall, the technical bias has turned positive, with the recent breakout signaling a potential trend reversal. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.