ZEEL share price: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) tanked over 6 per cent on Wednesday, defying the sharp gains in the market, as they traded ex-date for the first-ever buyback announced by the company.

On BSE, ZEEL's share price hit the day's low of ₹67.26, down 6.08 per cent against the last closing price. As of 9.40 am, ZEEL stock traded 4.90 per cent lower at ₹68.06 apiece, while the BSE barometer Sensex gained 1.75 per cent at the same time. So far, 4.2 million shares of the company changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

ZEE, on November 12, announced a buyback of shares worth ₹600 crore, wherein it proposed to buy back 6,59,34,065 shares, being 7.22 per cent and 6.61 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.

The buyback price was fixed at ₹91 per share, a 35 per cent premium from today's low.

The Board evaluated the company’s financial strength, free cash flow, business outlook and investor feedback, considering the buyback an optimal means to enhance shareholder returns and confidence.

Chairman R Gopalan reiterated the Board’s commitment to prudent capital deployment and stated that ZEEL’s intrinsic value was not appropriately reflected in its market valuation. CEO Punit Goenka highlighted efforts to enhance capabilities across content, digital and emerging growth opportunities, alongside operational efficiencies. He reiterated management’s commitment to disciplined execution and sustainable long-term value creation.

ZEE shares have lost 24.5 per cent so far in 2026 even as one-month performance has been strong, clocking in a 4.5 per cent increase.

JM Financial on ZEEL buyback

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 1,400 pts, Nifty around 25,750; bank, financials, IT advance Domestic brokerage, in a note on November 16, said that the proposed buyback provides an avenue to return capital to shareholders and reflects the Board’s cognisance of the deviation in ZEEL’s valuation against their confidence in the long-term prospects for the company.

"Recent initiatives (including FIFA and sports) have supported growth in digital subscriptions, while near-term programming and marketing investments have weighed on operating profitability," the brokerage added.

However, it maintained its REDUCE rating on the stock with a target price of ₹67 as it believes recovery in advertising, returns on new initiatives and eventual conversion of promoter warrants will be key to monitors going ahead.

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