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Home / Markets / News / ZEEL shares drop 5% as weak ad revenue drags Q1 profit by 48%

ZEEL shares drop 5% as weak ad revenue drags Q1 profit by 48%

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said ZEEL delivered another subdued quarter. The firm's consolidated profit in Q1 declined by 48.3 per cent to ₹74.3 crore.

ZEEL share price target

ZEEL drops 5% as weak ad revenue drags Q1 profit by 48%; should you buy?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares dropped 5 per cent in early morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a sharp 48 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit for the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).
 
The stock snapped a two-day winning streak, opening nearly 5 per cent lower at ₹90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- also its day's low.
 
As of 10 am, the stock was trading 2 per cent lower at ₹92.45, while more than 12 million shares changed hands in the first 45 minutes of trade.
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.40 per cent to 24,485.  ZEEL Q1 results 
 
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that its Q1FY27 consolidated profit declined by 48.3 per cent to ₹74.3 crore. It had logged a net profit of ₹143.7 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

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The firm's total income increased 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,938.5 crore in the quarter. Its total expenses also grew in the quarter by 12.8 per cent to ₹1,864.4 crore.  Ebitda slumped around 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹78.9 crore, while Ebitda margin compressed to 4.1 per cent in the reporting quarter, primarily due to an adverse advertising environment, higher programming cost on account of acquisition of FIFA rights and elevated A&P spends arising from launch of new sports channels.   The company's ad revenue declined 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y in the June quarter. The subscription revenue, however, grew by 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Programming costs grew around 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while advertisement and promotional spends jumped 62 per cent due to the marketing of FIFA 2026. 
    ZEEL shares: Should you buy?
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said ZEEL delivered another subdued quarter. The full benefit of FIFA subscription packs, along with the related content costs, is expected to reflect in Q2.
 
Ad revenue declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y due to the continuation of a challenging macroeconomic environment in the wake of the West Asia conflict, which created inflationary pressures and weighed on advertising budgets. The management remains cautiously optimistic of recovery in ad revenue, with the environment showing marginal improvement towards the end of Q1FY27 and ahead of the festive season. 
Analysts said that a "sustainable recovery in ad revenue remains the key to any potential re-rating of multiples for ZEEL".
 
The brokerage cut its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda estimates by 24 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, citing a subdued ad environment and higher content investments. It has built in around 2 per cent CAGR in ad revenue over FY26-29.
 
MOFSL expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 4 per cent over FY26-29, while FY29 Ebitda and PAT are expected to remain below FY25 levels. It reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on ZEEL with an unchanged target price of ₹100. 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : The Smart Investor Zee Entertainment Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets ZEEL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 10:54 AM IST