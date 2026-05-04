Zen Technologies tanks 14% on releasing weak Q4 results; PAT down 69% YoY

Zen Technologies shares tanked 13.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,438.35 per share. At 10:57 AM, Zen Technologies’ share price was trading 11.38 per cent lower at ₹1,481.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.85 per cent at 77,569.73.

Zen Technologies Q4 results highlights:

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Friday. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Zen Technologies posted net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹31.53 crore, as compared to ₹101.04 crore a year ago, down 68.7 per cent. On a sequential basis, the profit fell 42 per cent.

Its total revenue came in at ₹200.78 crore, as compared to ₹349.74 crore a year ago, down 42.5 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue slipped 3.7 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹73.69 crore, as against ₹162.74 crore Y-o-Y. The total order Book as of March 31, 2026, stood at ₹1336.04 crore.

“FY26 financial performance was muted relative to FY25, a trajectory we have communicated earlier to our investors and stakeholders. What the headline numbers do not capture is the structural transformation that took place over the last 2 years: Zen ended FY26 as a defence company with five capabilities that are ready to be offered to the Armed Forces — training simulation and systems, counter drone solutions, automated weapons stations, combat robotics, and drones. The recent expansion of our product portfolio dovetails to the actual war needs as amplified by recent wars, including the Iran war,” said the company’s management.

It added: With a strong forward order book, a structurally more diversified earnings base, an expanded product portfolio, and a supportive policy environment, Zen is entering FY27 better positioned than at any point in our recent history.

Zen Technologies Limited is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the-art Defence Training and Anti-Drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring the combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 200+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.