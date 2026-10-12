Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Tonbo, SMT announce IPO price bands
Four IPOs worth a combined ₹8,827 crore are set to open on October 15, while ICICI Prudential AMC reports a 6.1% rise in Q2 profit and Alpha Wave sells a 1.52% stake in Lenskart
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Four initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to open shares for offer on Thursday, October 15 and closing Monday, October 19. Zetwerk’s ₹5,000 crore IPO, a fresh issue of ₹2,800 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,200 crore, is priced between ₹143 and ₹151, and Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ ₹2,500 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹ 558 and ₹586, while Tonbo Imaging’s ₹852 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹665 and ₹700, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ ₹475.48 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹327 and ₹344. Their tentative listing date is expected to be Friday, October 23. Zetwerk plans to use proceeds from its fresh listing to repay debts.
ICICI Pru AMC net profit up 6.1% in Q2
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹889 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year. Revenue from operations rose 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,674 crore, while expenses grew 18 per cent and tax payout surged 21 per cent. Compared to Q1, profit was down 7.8 per cent.
Alpha Wave sells 1.52% stake in Lenskart
Alpha Wave Ventures LP sold a 1.52 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions for ₹1,704.8 crore through a block deal on Monday, according to official exchange data. The investor offloaded 26.4 million shares at an average price of ₹645.3 apiece. The name of the buyers were not known. Lenskart shares closed 4.3 per cent lower in NSE.
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:24 PM IST