Zetwerk, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Tonbo, SMT announce IPO price bands

ICICI Pru AMC net profit up 6.1% in Q2 Four initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to open shares for offer on Thursday, October 15 and closing Monday, October 19. Zetwerk’s ₹5,000 crore IPO, a fresh issue of ₹2,800 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of ₹2,200 crore, is priced between ₹143 and ₹151, and Bonfiglioli Transmissions’ ₹2,500 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹ 558 and ₹586, while Tonbo Imaging’s ₹852 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹665 and ₹700, and Sahajanand Medical Technologies’ ₹475.48 crore OFS IPO is priced between ₹327 and ₹344. Their tentative listing date is expected to be Friday, October 23. Zetwerk plans to use proceeds from its fresh listing to repay debts.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹889 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year. Revenue from operations rose 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,674 crore, while expenses grew 18 per cent and tax payout surged 21 per cent. Compared to Q1, profit was down 7.8 per cent.