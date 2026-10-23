Zetwerk shares debut at 5% premium over IPO price, beat expectations

Zetwerk IPO listing: In line with the muted demand for the ₹5,012-crore Zetwerk Manufacturing IPO, the shares of the company debuted at just a 5 per cent premium on Dalal Street on Friday. However, the listing beat expectations as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP).

On the BSE, Zetwerk's share price opened at ₹159, up 5.30 per cent against the IPO price of ₹151. Meanwhile, it listed 5.4 per cent higher on the NSE at ₹159.25.

The grey market trend for Zetwerk IPO shares was muted. Ahead of the listing, the stock was trading at ₹152 in the unofficial market, signalling a gain of just ₹1 or 0.66 per cent.

Zetwerk IPO details

Zetwerk, a technology-led global manufacturing platform, saw just 3.06 times bids for its IPO, which was available for bidding from October 15 till October 19. The offer received bids for 56,62,60,695 shares as against 18,50,66,845 shares available.

The retail portion failed to sail through and received only 0.73 times bids. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was also booked just 1.40 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed 4.73 times.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off high, Nifty below 22,700; India VIX rises over 4% Zetwerk IPO price band was set at ₹143 to ₹151 per share. Investors could bid for it in lots of 99 shares.

The offer was a mix of a fresh share sale of ₹2,830 crore and an offer for sale of ₹2,182 crore, with the fresh portion earmarked for repayment of existing loans, funding acquisitions and expansions, and meeting general corporate and business requirements.

The company delivered revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 13.4 per cent and 292.7 per cent, respectively. Net losses remain a major concern as consolidated loss stood at ₹1,606 crore in FY26 (including discontinued operations).

Zetwerk aggregates capacity across third-party suppliers and its own manufacturing facilities into a unified network managed through its proprietary Zetwerk OS. The platform serves customers across utilities, renewable energy, consumer electronics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, aerospace, space and defence, oil and gas, and

industrial automation.