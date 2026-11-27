Zydus Lifesciences share price: Shares of : Shares of Zydus Lifesciences declined nearly 3 per cent in Friday's intraday trading session after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the New Drug Application (NDA) for Saroglitazar, likely delaying its launch.

The CRL relates to the company’s ongoing review of the resolution plan addressing observations from the October 2026 inspection of the Moraiya facility, rather than the drug’s clinical data.

Following this announcement, Zydus Lifesciences' share price hit the day's low of ₹1,157.15 on the BSE, down 2.96 per cent from its last closing price of ₹1,192.50.

As of 9.27 am, the scrip was trading off its day's low, but down 0.7 per cent at ₹1,184.25. At the same time, BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 83,985.

Commenting on the USFDA's CRL to Saroglitazar, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that its analysis on inspection classification indicates three scenarios in terms of timing of product approval from the USFDA, with the earliest being June-July 2027 or the latest being 1-2 years.

For Zydus, Saroglitazar Magnesium is the promising product for the US market in the primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) indication and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) indication, said MOFSL in a note.

Despite entering as the third product, Zydus is targeting ~20 per cent patient share over the long term, with an initial ambition of 10-12 per cent by FY30. Management clarified that it was not seeking parity with existing therapies but intended to establish a differentiated position through its clinical and safety profile.

MOFSL analysts said they expect earnings to compound at 6 per cent over FY26-28, with a decline in FY27 to be followed by a healthy recovery in FY28. FY27 is likely to be a year of high operating costs as the company invests in its specialty portfolio, with benefits expected to accrue from FY28 onward, subject to timely regulatory approvals. A more meaningful ramp-up is envisaged during FY29-F30, it noted.

Given the limited upside from the current level, the brokerage said it maintains a 'Neutral' stance on the stock with a target price of ₹1,280.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.