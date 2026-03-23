10 pharma firms launch semaglutide in India; Nomura sees ₹12k-cr mkt

Around 10 Indian pharmaceutical companies have launched branded generic versions of semaglutide — the active ingredient in blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy — following the expiry of the innovator's patent on March 20, 2026, triggering a race for market share in what Nomura expects to be a ₹12,000-crore opportunity over the next five years.

Companies including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Natco Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals have developed their own formulations. Others, such as Glenmark, Eris Lifesciences, Lupin, and USV have entered the market through in-licensing agreements.

Who has developed what

Among the self-developed products, Zydus, Alkem, and Sun Pharma have received approvals for both type 2 diabetes and obesity indications, thereby expanding their addressable market. Dr. Reddy's and Natco, on the other hand, have approvals limited to diabetes only.

On the licensing front, Dr. Reddy's has licensed its product to USV and Torrent, while Zydus has licensed its differentiated reusable pen to Lupin and Torrent. Natco has licensed its vial and disposable pen formulation to Glenmark and Eris Lifesciences.

Differentiated products set some players apart

While most companies have launched the conventional disposable pen format, a few have gone a step further with differentiated delivery devices.

Zydus and Alkem have introduced reusable pens, which offer a more cost-effective alternative to disposable formats. Zydus's pen also allows dose adjustments, a feature particularly useful during the initial phase of treatment when doses are typically titrated upward. The company has entered into an exclusive agreement with its pen supplier to protect this advantage.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has emerged as the first mover in the oral semaglutide segment, pipping rivals to launch the tablet formulation. Analysts expect Dr. Reddy's and Sun Pharma to follow with oral approvals in the near term.

READ | Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April Natco Pharma, along with partners Glenmark and Eris Lifesciences, has taken a different route by introducing low-cost vials, targeting price-sensitive patients and institutional buyers.

Alkem disrupts market with aggressive pricing

Pricing has emerged as a key battleground, with Alkem Laboratories standing out for its aggressive strategy. Most companies have priced the disposable pen at ₹4,200–₹5,200 per month for diabetes treatment. Alkem, however, has priced its disposable pen at approximately ₹2,000 per month — less than half the market rate.

For obesity, while Sun Pharma has priced its maintenance dose at around ₹8,000 per month, Alkem's equivalent is priced at roughly ₹3,500 per month.

Reusable pens by Zydus and Alkem offer the best combination of pricing and convenience, with monthly costs ranging from ₹1,800–₹2,200 for diabetes and ₹3,500–₹5,500 for obesity. The vial format is the cheapest option, priced at approximately ₹1,290 per month for diabetes.

All generic prices are significantly lower than the innovator brand, which is priced at over ₹11,000 per month for diabetes and ₹16,000 per month for weight loss.

Semaglutide market outlook

Nomura expects the Indian semaglutide market to grow to more than ₹12,000 crore over the next five years, spanning both diabetes and obesity segments. Initial pricing is broadly in line with analyst estimates, with further price reductions and volume growth expected over time.

Zydus is seen as a key beneficiary, given its differentiated product offering and licensing tie-ups with players that have a strong presence in the diabetes segment. Alkem, despite a relatively weaker foothold in diabetes currently, could gain above-average volume share through its aggressive pricing and reusable pen launch.

Dr Reddy's, through its partnerships with USV and Torrent, and Sun Pharma, backed by its large commercial infrastructure, are also expected to capture above-average market share.

Meanwhile, analysts flagged some caution on the oral semaglutide segment, noting that global and domestic sales of Rybelsus — the innovator's oral version — have declined in recent periods. Market share gains in this format may therefore be limited.

On the vial segment, analysts expect volume share to remain below 30 per cent, given the preference for pen-based delivery among patients and doctors. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.