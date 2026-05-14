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Home / Markets / News / Zydus Lifesciences jumps 5% as board to consider buyback, results on May 19

Zydus Lifesciences jumps 5% as board to consider buyback, results on May 19

The buying on the counter came after the company, through a filing, said that its board will consider a buyback in a meeting along with the financial results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Zydus Lifesciences share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Zydus Lifesciences shares jumped 4.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹984.9 per share. However, at 10:47 AM, Zydus Lifesciences’ share price was up 4.77 per cent at ₹983.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 74,650.56.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company, through a filing, said that its board will consider a buyback in a meeting along with the financial results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
 
“Please note that the board of the company, at its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws,” the filing read. 
 
 
Additionally, Zydus Lifesciences has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Assertio Holdings, a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company listed on Nasdaq, for $23.50 per share in cash — valuing the deal at approximately $166.4 million on a fully diluted basis.
 
The acquisition will be carried out through Zydus Worldwide DMCC, a subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences, via its wholly owned acquisition subsidiary Zara Merger Sub Inc. The transaction is structured as a tender offer followed by a merger, and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Both companies' boards have approved the deal.

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Assertio's key asset is ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst), a long-acting G-CSF biologic approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) under a biologics license application (BLA) for the prevention of febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy.
 
The acquisition gives Zydus an immediate commercial footprint in US specialty oncology, with access to Assertio's network of over 170 community oncology accounts and its buy-and-bill infrastructure — providing a ready-made platform to build a broader oncology portfolio in the US market.
 
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Zydus will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio common stock. The transaction is structured as a tender offer to be followed by a merger, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares of Assertio common stock. Following the successful completion of the tender offer, Zydus will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price paid in the tender offer.

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Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Q4 Results Buyback

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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