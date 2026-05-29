Zydus Lifesciences up 2% to 52-wk high on USFDA review nod, buyback tweak

Zydus Lifesciences Share Price: Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were ruling higher on the bourses on Friday, May 29, after the pharmaceutical company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) granted Priority Review to the New Drug Application (NDA) for saroglitazar. Sentiments were further lifted after the company revised the buyback price for its equity shares.

Following these developments, Zydus Lifesciences shares rose 2.37 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,115.5 per share on the NSE on Friday.

Follow Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades in narrow range, Nifty below 23,900 Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness solid investor demand. At 12:16 PM on Friday, Zydus Lifesciences shares were trading at ₹1,103.95 apiece, up 1.67 per cent from their previous close of ₹1,085.80 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,818, down 88 points or 0.37 per cent.

US FDA grants priority review to saroglitazar NDA

Zydus Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, on Friday said the US FDA granted Priority Review to the NDA for saroglitazar.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the proposed indication is for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults who have had an inadequate response to UDCA, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

The US FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 27, 2026.

READ | Supriya Lifescience up 15% on healthy Q4 results; should you buy or hold? “Priority Review directs US FDA attention and resources to applications for drugs that, if approved, may provide significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions,” said Zydus Lifesciences in a release.

Zydus revises buyback price

The pharmaceutical company said the buyback price has been increased from ₹1,150 per equity share to ₹1,260 per equity share. Further, the maximum number of equity shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced from 95,65,217 equity shares to 87,30,158 equity shares, representing up to 0.87 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company.