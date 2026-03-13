Zydus Wellness share price today

Share price of Zydus Wellness moved higher by 16 per cent to ₹450 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the packaged foods company quoted higher for the fourth straight day, soaring 20 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹530.55 on September 19, 2025.

At 01:37 PM on Friday; Zydus Wellness traded 13 per cent higher at ₹438 on the BSE. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold, with a combined 27.84 million equity shares representing 8.75 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent at 74,516.70.

Zydus Wellness overview, Q3 results

Zydus Wellness is a leading consumer health and wellness company, proudly rooted in Indian heritage with a growing global footprint. The company’s strong portfolio includes trusted, category-leading brands such as Sugar Free, I’mlite, Glucon-D, Nutralite, Everyuth, Nycil, Complan and RiteBite Max Protein.

By 2027, the total revenue of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is expected to reach nearly ₹53.4 trillion ($615.87 billion), reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.76 per cent from 2021.

Meanwhile, for the October to December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter , Zydus Wellness reported a consolidated growth of 113.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in net sales at ₹963.3 crore, EBITDA grew 312.2 per cent YoY at ₹61.0 crore, which includes the post-acquisition performance of the newly acquired business.

Sugar Free strengthened its leadership in the sugar substitute category with a market share of 96.3 per cent, delivering a year-on-year gain of 80 basis points. Sugar Free D'lite Cookies have now been extended into multiple markets, and the entire D'lite range continues to witness strong growth. Sugar Free Green has registered sustained double-digit growth for 19 consecutive quarters, the company said.

ICICI Securities view on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness’ Q3FY26 performance was driven by the integration of Comfort Click acquisition, while organic business’ performance remained muted due to seasonality. In our view, LFL organic revenue (excluding RiteBite) was flat.

Notably, the RiteBite business has doubled - exceeding management expectations, and Comfort Click continues to deliver inline performance. Profitability improved on the back of a favourable revenue mix, which could sustain going forward, further supported by operating leverage in organic business.

Analysts at ICICI Securities expect recovery in organic business (on a weak base of last year) and scaling up of acquired businesses (RiteBite and Comfort Click), supported by disciplined execution, to drive strong performance over FY27–28.

Volume growth (ex. Comfort Click business) was in double digits. Overall demand trends remained stable aided by strong revival in rural consumption which was ahead of urban growth. Quick commerce and e-commerce channels sustained the strong growth trajectory.

Gross margin expanded significantly by 1,441bps YoY to 63.4 per cent, reflecting the structural shift towards higher-margin wellness adjacencies. EBITDA improved to ₹61 crore (+312 per cent YoY), with EBITDA margin at 6.3 per cent (+311bps YoY). However, higher finance costs related to the bridge loan and non-cash amortisation of acquired brands led to an adjusted net loss of ₹33.3 crore. Management expects operational levers to drive margin recovery as input costs ease, the brokerage firm said. Analysts maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on Zydus Wellness with a target price of ₹520 per share. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.