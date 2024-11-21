Markets News

Business Standard
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were falling, weighed down by the escalating Russia Ukraine conflict, and the indictment of Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery case

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Indian Hotels stock hits new high in weak market; up over 100% in 13 months

Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday had set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Labs tanks over 3% after USFDA inspects Hyderabad API facility

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price fell up to 3.2 per cent at Rs 1,175 per share on the BSE in Thursday's

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Strides Pharma rises 4% after NCLT nods creation of OneSource

Following this approval, OneSource will advance towards listing its equity shares on the BSE and NSE

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Adani Group shares plunge up to 20% post US SEC bribery, fraud charges

Gautam Adani, along with other executives, has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly bribing ($250 million) Indian officials.

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Adani Enterprises tests Hindenburg fall support; Group shares can slide 34%

Adani Enterprises stock is seen re-testing support around its 200-WMA, like it during the the Hindenburg allegations triggered fall in Jan-Feb 2023, technical chart shows.

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Godrej Properties shares surge 5% after acquiring 53-acre land in Kolkata

Shares of Godrej Properties surged up to 5 per cent at Rs 2,826.95 per share on the BSE in Thursday's intraday

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Here's why Mangalam Global Enterprise gained 3% on November 21; details

The Mangalam Global Enterprise said it has purchased the Assets viz. land, plant & machinery and building with the following installed capacity at cost of Rs 10.87 crore

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Adani Group sees $22 billion in value wiped off after US indictments

Adani group's 10 listed stocks had a total market capitalisation of about $147 billion at 0411 GMT, compared to $169.08 billion on Tuesday

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

At 10:00 AM, the Nifty PSU Bank index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 4.7 per cent, as compared to the 0.92 per cent decline in the Nifty 50

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

​Should you dump Adani Green stock for the NTPC Green IPO? What analysts say

Vneet Jaain, former chief executive officer at Adani Green Energy along with Adanis, prosecutors said, raised over $3 billion in loans and bonds by hiding their corruption from lenders and investors

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO listing: the company's shares were scheduled to list today, November 21, 2024, as mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the Sebi

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Britannia Industries share price dips 3%; here's what's dragging stock

Britannia Industries shares slipped 3 per cent in trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 4,748.15 per share

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Here's why Sensex crashed 902 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,300 today

Indian equities were under pressure again on Thursday owing to a confluence of factors led by billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment in a bribery case by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Godawari Power rises 3% as co to acquire 51% stake in JPL for Rs 255 cr

The increase in the Godawari Power & Ispat stock price follows the announcement that its board of directors approved the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Jammu Pigments (JPL) for Rs 255 crore

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

NLC India gains 4% on plans to invest up to Rs 3,720 cr in renewable arm

NLC India said that its board has given a nod to invest up to Rs 3,720 crore, in one or more tranches for the various renewable projects

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

SIS up over 2% as board to consider fundraising via debt issue on Nov 25

The uptick in SIS share came after the company said that its Board of Directors will meet on November 25, to consider, inter-alia, the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Telecom stocks mixed after SC allows to claim tax credits on infra duties

Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers shares rose in the early trade, while Vodafone Idea slipped after SC allowed telcos could avail themselves of central value-added tax (cenvat) credit on infra

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Asian stocks ease as Nvidia's forecast dampens investors' risk appetite

Prevailing geopolitical concerns following the escalating conflict in Ukraine earlier this week led safe-haven assets higher, including gold and government bonds

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Dividend stocks: Orient Tech, MSTC, 10 others to remain in focus today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, November 22, 2024

Updated On : 21 Nov 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
