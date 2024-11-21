Markets News

Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were falling, weighed down by the escalating Russia Ukraine conflict, and the indictment of Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery case
Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday had set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price fell up to 3.2 per cent at Rs 1,175 per share on the BSE in Thursday's
Following this approval, OneSource will advance towards listing its equity shares on the BSE and NSE
Gautam Adani, along with other executives, has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly bribing ($250 million) Indian officials.
Adani Enterprises stock is seen re-testing support around its 200-WMA, like it during the the Hindenburg allegations triggered fall in Jan-Feb 2023, technical chart shows.
Shares of Godrej Properties surged up to 5 per cent at Rs 2,826.95 per share on the BSE in Thursday's intraday
The Mangalam Global Enterprise said it has purchased the Assets viz. land, plant & machinery and building with the following installed capacity at cost of Rs 10.87 crore
Adani group's 10 listed stocks had a total market capitalisation of about $147 billion at 0411 GMT, compared to $169.08 billion on Tuesday
At 10:00 AM, the Nifty PSU Bank index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 4.7 per cent, as compared to the 0.92 per cent decline in the Nifty 50
Vneet Jaain, former chief executive officer at Adani Green Energy along with Adanis, prosecutors said, raised over $3 billion in loans and bonds by hiding their corruption from lenders and investors
Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO listing: the company's shares were scheduled to list today, November 21, 2024, as mentioned in the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the Sebi
Britannia Industries shares slipped 3 per cent in trade and registered an intraday low of Rs 4,748.15 per share
Indian equities were under pressure again on Thursday owing to a confluence of factors led by billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment in a bribery case by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
The increase in the Godawari Power & Ispat stock price follows the announcement that its board of directors approved the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Jammu Pigments (JPL) for Rs 255 crore
NLC India said that its board has given a nod to invest up to Rs 3,720 crore, in one or more tranches for the various renewable projects
The uptick in SIS share came after the company said that its Board of Directors will meet on November 25, to consider, inter-alia, the proposal for fund raising by debt issue in the form of debentures
Bharti Airtel and Indus Towers shares rose in the early trade, while Vodafone Idea slipped after SC allowed telcos could avail themselves of central value-added tax (cenvat) credit on infra
Prevailing geopolitical concerns following the escalating conflict in Ukraine earlier this week led safe-haven assets higher, including gold and government bonds
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, November 22, 2024