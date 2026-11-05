AMC stocks rebound as equity market recovery lifts earnings expectations

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) rallied up to 7 per cent on Thursday, extending their recovery amid improving equity market sentiment over the past week.

Nippon Life India AMC closed 6.9 per cent higher, while HDFC AMC gained 5.4 per cent. Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC also rose 4.5 per cent. Over the past week, Nippon Life India, HDFC AMC and Canara Robeco have rallied over 12 per cent, while ICICI Prudential, SBI and ABSL AMC have gained around 6-9 per cent.

According to market experts, AMC stocks have a close correlation with equity market performance. A rally in equities benefits fund houses in two ways. First, rising markets boost the value of their assets under management (AUM), leading to higher management fee income. Second, stronger fund performance can attract more investors and boost inflows, further supporting AUM growth.

“There is a direct correlation between market performance and earnings growth for asset management companies, as mark-to-market gains are a key earnings driver. The weakness in equity markets had weighed on these gains, but the recent improvement in broader market indices has raised expectations of stronger earnings growth for AMCs. There are also expectations of a possible change in LTCG taxation that could bring a wider set of investors into mutual funds and the broader equity market,” said Lalit Deo, analyst at Equirus Securities.

AMC stocks had seen a sharp correction in recent months amid weakness in the equity market. Despite the recovery, the shares are still in the red over the six-month period. They are also trading well below their respective 52-week highs, with UTI Asset Management and Canara Robeco witnessing the steepest declines of around 33 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. ABSL AMC is down 27 per cent, while ICICI Prudential, SBI Funds Management and Nippon Life India are also over 15 per cent lower than their 52-week highs.