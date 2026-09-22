Gail outlook robust as strong Q1, subsidiary listing offer value upside

The marketing segment had profit before tax of ₹3,350 crore (annual guidance of ₹4,500 crore). But management expects profits to normalise and retains the annual ₹4,500 crore profit before tax guidance. Transmission volumes stood at 122 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in Q1, with FY27 guidance at 123 mmscmd, raised from an earlier 119 mmscmd.

Petchem and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) & liquid hydrocarbons (LHC) earnings in Q1 gained from better realisations, but management expects segment earnings to moderate. The PATA petchem complex is now operating at 100 per cent utilisation and petrochem is projected to see breakeven in FY27. But the petrochemical revenue declined 62.1 per cent Y-o-Y and sales volumes fell 79.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gail targets additional 7-8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourcing by 2030 (CY30), with 2.5 mmtpa tied up. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) may beat FY27 guidance and also be upgraded for FY28, and FY29. This reflects healthy Q1 trends, while highlighting volatile geopolitics and price-sensitive domestic demand.

Gail’s Q1FY27 adjusted Ebitda doubled Y-o-Y and adjusted net profit was up 140 per cent Y-o-Y. Depreciation rose 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹860 crore, while other income of ₹570 crore was up 112 per cent beat estimates. Transmission Ebitda rose 14 per cent Q-o-Q, while volume rose 3 per cent Q-o-Q to 122.4 mmscmd, which was a small miss.

LPG transmission Ebitda rose 67 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹140 crore. Petchem Ebitda loss dropped to ₹11 crore from ₹390 crore Q-o-Q ( ₹127 crore in Q1FY26) on higher realisation and lower gas costs, but utilisation was lower. The LPG-LHC Ebitda rose 370 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹800 crore on better realisation. The opex of ₹2,680 crore was up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, with other expenses down 14 per cent Q–oQ to 2,170 crore.

The 1,707 km Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsaguda Natural Gas Pipeline (MNJPL) became fully operational in Q1, with Jharsuguda demand at 0.5 mmscmd. The Qatar force majeure and disruption of 7 cargos were offset by 8 spot LNG cargos. Of the Henry Hub or HH-linked LNG, 20 per cent is consumed at PATA, with balance for Brent-linked optimisation.

The FY27 capex guidance is ₹11,500 crore. Ambient heating facilities at Dabhol LNG terminal are expected to be completed by June 2027, improving utilisation and flexibility.

The key risks remain adverse commodity and currency movements, more constraining regulations, engineering outages, and possible project delays. But this is a good performance given the stressful geopolitics.

The gas marketing saw a sharp expansion in marketing spreads as global LNG prices moderated. The natural gas transmission segment saw higher tariff realisations of ₹2.52/standard cubic metre (scm), (up 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y). The LPG & LHC business saw revenue surge 93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,040 crore and segment Ebitda rose 242.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹800 crore.

The capacity expansions will leave Gail well-placed to meet long-term gas demand, which PNGRB projects will rise to 297 mmscmd by 2030 from current 200 mmscmd. This is why Gail is trying to tie up an additional 7-8 mmtpa LNG.

Gail believes its HH-linked US LNG portfolio of 21 mmscmd will provide a competitive advantage over Asian spot LNG.

As the PATA plant is now at full capacity, internal LNG consumption will rise. Petrochemical margins will improve as and when diversion of gas to priority sectors is reduced. Also, Gail is trying to move to ethane from natural gas as feedstock for petchem.

LHC production increased due to higher domestic gas allocation. There was continued expansion across the CGD network with 20,000 domestic PNG connections and three CNG stations added. The target by FY28-end is 275 additional CNG stations and 3.7 lakh new domestic PNG connections.