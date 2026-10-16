Growth moderation, valuation headwinds ahead for Nestle despite strong Q2

Continuing its momentum on the sales growth front, the company registered 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the September quarter on a high base. Its sales trends in the last four quarters on a standalone basis have been robust, with growth in the range of 19-25 per cent Y-o-Y. The gains on the back of double-digit volume growth were aided by the confectionery and beverages segments. The domestic and export segments saw growth of 20-22 per cent.

The company continued to expand its rural distribution, which led to robust double-digit growth in general trade across town tiers, while e-commerce growth was led by quick commerce, aided by channel-specific assortment and better digital shelf execution. Organised trade gained from improved in-store execution, consumer activations, shelf visibility and store expansion. Nestle has expanded internationally with the launch of Maggi Masala-e-Magic in Canada, and Nescafe Sunrise has expanded to five West African markets.

Commenting on the strong show in Q2, JM Financial Research says that the company reported strong domestic revenue growth of over 20 per cent, with a two-year annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent, led by double-digit volume growth. This is expected to be best-in-class among food and beverage as well as staples players.

Despite higher advertising spending and input costs, the company posted an improvement in profitability. Gross margins expanded 260 basis points Y-o-Y to 56.9 per cent, largely on account of price hikes. The company expects coffee and wheat prices to stay range-bound, while sugar and edible oil prices have stabilised at elevated levels. Cocoa prices have remained volatile due to weather-related crop concerns. Higher supplies should help lower milk prices, which have gone up. While the commodity outlook remains volatile, Nestle's portfolio and pricing power make it best placed to navigate the challenge, says JM Financial Research. Mehul Desai and Pooja Kubadia of the brokerage believe that festive demand trends and sustained volume momentum going ahead would be key. While the brokerage likes Nestle's execution, given the broader sector de-rating, it is cutting its target multiple to 58 times from 65 times earlier. It has maintained an 'add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,450 (earlier Rs 1,610).

Though the company has been investing in its brands and saw a 46 per cent increase in marketing spending, operating profit grew by 33.3 per cent.

Margins at the operating level improved 223 basis points Y-o-Y to 23.1 per cent, led by savings in employee costs, down 138 basis points Y-o-Y.

Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni of Nomura Research expect price hikes, along with continued mix improvement supported by new launches in premium offerings, to enable the company to maintain its margins. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,535 but has reduced its earnings estimates and target multiple from 65 times to 56 times.

Though Nestle's strong financial performance vis-à-vis peers will continue, the growth rate will start moderating from Q3FY27, says the brokerage. After the recent share price corrections across FMCG companies, the gap in valuation between Nestle and its peers has widened (55 times versus 35 times for the sector).