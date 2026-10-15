Higher mutual fund yields lift ICICI Prudential AMC's Q2FY27 earnings
ICICI Prudential AMC posted 18% revenue growth in Q2FY27 on higher mutual fund yields, while net profit rose 6% and equity market share declined amid competition
Devangshu Datta
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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, or ICICI AMC, reported a steady September-quarter performance. Operating revenue grew 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹1,670 crore in Q2FY27. Yields came in at 57.9 basis points, compared with 56 basis points in Q2FY26 and 56.1 basis points in Q1FY27. The operating revenue mix stood at 89.9 per cent for mutual funds, 8.7 per cent for alternatives and 1.4 per cent for advisory. Total operating expenditure at ₹460 crore was up 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹1,230 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 7 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda margin stood at 72.6 per cent. Net profit stood at ₹890 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y but down 8 per cent Q-o-Q. Net profit margin came in at 53.1 per cent, compared with 58.8 per cent in Q2FY26 and 61.7 per cent in Q1FY27.