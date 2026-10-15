Higher mutual fund yields lift ICICI Prudential AMC's Q2FY27 earnings

The board approved the acquisition of ICICI Securities’ portfolio management services (PMS) business, which is expected to expand the client base and complement existing offerings. The unique customer base grew 3 per cent Q-o-Q to 17.8 million as of September 2026. The total investment book stood at ₹5,190 crore as of September 2026. Income beat expectations, with higher revenue due to rising mutual fund yields at 48 basis points. Market share in net equity flows declined through April-August to 11 per cent from 19 per cent in FY26, with a drop in SMID (small- and midcap) and flexicap.

Equity market share overall declined by 29 basis points Q-o-Q to 13.8 per cent. The PMS/AIF businesses recorded healthy growth. Equity quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), including balanced funds, stood at ₹6.62 trillion, up 4.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Revenue was up 3.4 per cent at ₹1,540 crore. Non-mutual fund revenue was 3.7 per cent lower. Core income was ₹1,180 crore. Other income was lower at ₹16.9 crore, and the tax rate was 25.8 per cent. Core net profit was ₹876 crore. Core net profit yield was 28.3 basis points.

The share of equity (including balanced funds) was up 40 basis points Q-o-Q to 57.3 per cent, while debt declined by 103 basis points to 15.4 per cent and liquid funds rose by 40 basis points to 6.9 per cent. The share of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was up 16 basis points to 13.1 per cent. Management explained that the rising mutual fund yield was due to net equity flows shifting from larger schemes (low-yield) to smaller ones (higher-yield). But equity market share has declined owing to weak relative performance and low presence in SMID/flexicap. There is an industry-wide trend in which smaller players are increasing their equity share.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) and systematic transfer plan (STP) flows declined by 4.1 per cent from June 2026 to ₹4,670 crore in September 2026, due to a shift towards SMID. The AMC is cautious on SMID and is waiting for better valuations. The PMS+AIF QAAUM was up 6.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹55,100 crore, and the acquisition of ICICI Securities’ PMS business is expected to expand its customer base. The PMS QAAUM grew 21.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,790 crore. Advisory business QAAUM fell 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹25,900 crore due to foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows. Management is developing investment structures abroad to prepare for a potential recovery in foreign inflows.

Overall, industry QAAUM grew 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q (13.4 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹87.5 trillion in Q2FY27, and equity-oriented AUM grew 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.2 trillion. Industry net equity flows were ₹1.06 trillion in Q2FY27 (down 7 per cent Q-o-Q). Mid- and smallcap funds continued to attract the highest inflows, with their combined share rising to 36 per cent in H1FY27 from 22 per cent in FY26. SMID delivered far higher returns in H1FY27 compared with the Nifty 50. The customer base increased 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 63 million. Passive QAAUM grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y. For ICICI AMC, the specialised investment fund (SIF) QAAUM increased to ₹4,950 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹2,680 crore in Q1FY27.

The AMC has launched four funds and plans to introduce a fifth during Q3FY27. Management remains optimistic about SIFs, with economics similar to mutual funds, higher ticket sizes and greater flexibility. The AMC launched a balanced hybrid fund, a multi-asset active fund of funds (FoF), a dynamic asset allocation passive FoF, a BSE insurance ETF and lifecycle funds with five-, 10- and 15-year maturities. Management is conservative in its use of derivatives and treasury management. The AMC intends to scale its segments (listed equity, private credit, real estate, private equity and early-stage private equity) before entering infrastructure. It sees the expansion of SMID presence as a five- to seven-year opportunity.