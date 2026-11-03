Higher volumes, profit growth guidance positive for Marico stock

While domestic and international revenue growth was in double digits, Marico’s margins expanded at both the gross and operating levels.

Among key products, growth in the Parachute segment rebounded while value-added hair oils and the foods business sustained their growth momentum.

In addition to the strong Q2 show, what boosted sentiment for the stock was the higher operating profit growth guidance for FY27.

This coupled with brokerage upgrades helped the Marico scrip top the gainers list on the BSE 100. The stock ended Tuesday with gains of 9.4 per cent at ₹873.

Overall revenue growth of 13 per cent was supported by the India business which saw a growth of 10 per cent while international sales added to the overall growth by 13 per cent in constant currency (CC) and 23 per cent in rupee terms.

The India business, which accounts for three-fourths of consolidated revenues, was powered by the Parachute (Rigid/pure coconut oil) portfolio which delivered a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This is its highest growth in the past 22 quarters.

The gains followed a price cut of 10 per cent in Q1FY27 in higher retail price packs. This was to pass on the benefit of easing copra prices.

Given the volume surge, Parachute achieved a record market share of 60 per cent, strengthening its leadership with a gain of over 570 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y.

The company expects mid-single-digit volume growth to sustain, going ahead.

The value-added hair oil (VAHO) portfolio (Parachute Advanced, Nihar Naturals and Hair and Care) maintained its value growth momentum with 21 per cent Y-o-Y gain and was aided by premium offerings. The mid and premium segment grew by 15 per cent in volume terms.

While the Saffola edible oils portfolio saw a value growth of 6 per cent, volumes declined at a high-single-digit rate. The volume dip was on account of rationalisation of its lower margin products.

In the new business segment, the foods portfolio grew 45 per cent Y-o-Y (includes contributions from acquired brands 4700BC and Cosmix) and crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark in annualised revenues. Within this, Saffola foods delivered early-teen growth, led by oats, muesli and soya chunks.

Premium personal care and digital-first brands, too, are growing at a good pace and hit an annualised sales of ₹550 crore and ₹1,150 crore.

The company is targeting overall revenues of ₹20,000 crore by FY30 (FY26 sales at ₹13,600 crore) and expects to hit its target by FY29 if the current momentum sustains.

Motilal Oswal Research is positive on Marico, supported by resilient core volume growth, improving premiumisation and the profitable scale-up of foods and digital-first businesses.

The brokerage has reiterated a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹975. Marico is one of the top picks in its coverage universe.

Growth was backed by gains on the profitability front. Gross margins expanded by 600 bps Y-o-Y, supported by lower copra costs.

The company invested some of the gains at the gross level to increase spending on advertising and promotions, which jumped by 44 per cent.

Operating profit grew by a robust 27 per cent while operating profit margins increased by 200 bps Y-o-Y to 18.2 per cent.

Elara Securities has upgraded the stock to a ‘buy’ with a target price of ₹1,000. Analysts led by Amit Purohit raised their earnings estimates by 3.7-5 per cent over FY27-29, given the excellent execution and confidence in scaling up the digital first and foods businesses with margin improvement.

The company raised its FY27 operating profit growth guidance to the mid-20s from the high teens earlier.

This is backed by a favourable mix, stronger Parachute volumes and improving profitability in the foods and digital-first portfolio.

Over the medium term, the company hopes to maintain mid-teens growth.

JM Financial Research also raised its FY27-29 earnings by 2-4 per cent.