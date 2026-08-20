How Copthall and Mansi allegedly manipulated the Sensex Closing Price

Sebi’s findings, detailed in a 46-page ex-parte interim order, show that Copthall Mauritius Investment—a Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investor of JPMorgan Chase & Co—was behind 99 per cent of the buy-order value during these spikes.

The regulator alleges that it placed purchase orders across the Sensex constituent stocks at prices within the maximum permissible limit of 3 per cent above the reference price—then abruptly cancelled a third of the orders once the price had already moved.

The regulator highlighted that the buy orders of Rs 98 crore across all the constituents of Sensex at the same time in a ‘coordinated manner’, especially at higher prices, indicated an ‘intent to manipulate’ the closing price by increasing the indicative equilibrium price (IEP) of Sensex in CAS.

It adds that, prima facie, the F&O positions of the firm provided an economic incentive for engineering such movements. Sebi has highlighted that under the payoff of the firm’s strategies, known as Synthetic Long Asset Position or Synthetic Factor, an upward movement in Sensex would generate unlimited profit or help Copthall avoid payout to the put buyers.

On the same day, another entity—Mansi Share & Stock Broking—placed aggressive sell orders across eight Sensex constituents nearly 2.5 per cent below the reference price, following the initial upward movement. The firm pushed the IEP of Sensex lower for nearly four to five minutes by placing these sell orders—and later cancelling them—to gain benefit from its outstanding expiry-day Sensex option positions.

The regulator has clarified that the two entities did not act ‘in concert’ but used similar ways independently to manipulate.

Sebi has restrained the entities from the market and directed the impounding of the wrongful gains. At the same time, its chairman has warned market participants of strict action in case of manipulation.

JPMorgan declined to comment in response to queries emailed by Business Standard. Meanwhile, an email sent to the CEO of Mansi remained unanswered till the time of press.

However, such instances have raised concerns among market players, who have been urging tweaks to the CAS mechanism.

Ashwani Bhatia, former whole-time member of Sebi, emphasises that as exchanges are first-line regulators, they should have been the first to flag such manipulative trades.

“A mechanism should be worked out where exchanges inform Sebi of any untoward volumes by individual actors. The system will not work otherwise. Exchanges need to be warned; even penalised if they do not share information in a timely manner. Both need to work as a team. Protecting market integrity and investor interest must be too priority,” he added.

On the other hand, another regulatory expert said that the Sebi order acts as a major signal to market participants that the regulator is watching.

“The trade positions were manipulative as they were linked to their positions in the option segment. The mechanism provides a three-per cent range but that does not mean that the framework is used for fraudulent activity. In these cases, the intent has been highlighted by the regulator,” said a senior expert.

While Sebi has urged more participation in the CAS window for stability, traders have raised certain concerns.

“The participation in the closing auction is extremely low, allowing even small capital to disproportionately influence the final closing price. This undermines the core purpose of a closing auction which is arriving at a fair and representative close,” said Ashish Gupta, a full-time trader.

Market participants have also highlighted concerns over the 10-minute window from 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm where only derivative trading is permitted, without the cash segment or the underlying.

“The real incentive for manipulation lies in the ability to profit from 0DTE derivatives. As long as 0DTE contracts continue to trade through the CAS and can be influenced by the closing price, the incentive and therefore the risk of manipulation will remain,” he adds.

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has earlier stated that the regulator is in discussion with market participants for suggestions and may tweak it if necessary.

Industry players said brokers are updating their systems to facilitate after-market orders between 3:15 pm and 3:20 pm, which were not being done so far.

The regulator has urged stock brokers to update their systems and show indicative pricing.

Sebi’s surveillance system flagged three abnormal Sensex price spikes during CAS on August 13

Copthall accounted for 99 per cent of buy-order value during spikes

Sebi alleged coordinated Rs 98-crore purchases pushed up Sensex’s indicative price

Copthall allegedly cancelled one-third of orders after prices had moved

F&O positions allegedly provided Copthall economic incentive to engineer upward movements

Mansi allegedly placed aggressive sell orders, pushing Sensex’s indicative price lower

Sebi said Copthall and Mansi acted independently, not in concert

Regulator restrained both entities and ordered impounding of alleged wrongful gains