Kotak, IndusInd, Axis Bank shares jump on strong Q2 business updates

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank rose sharply on Tuesday after the lenders reported robust growth in advances and deposits in their quarterly business updates.

This growth was aided by healthy mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares jumped 3.59 per cent to close at ₹431.25 on the BSE, while IndusInd Bank gained 2.79 per cent to end at ₹906.95. Axis Bank’s shares rose 2.01 per cent to ₹1,248.50.

However, RBL Bank’s shares closed 0.72 per cent lower at ₹414 on the BSE compared with the previous day’s close.

On Monday, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported robust net advances (period-end) growth of 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Excluding advances linked to FCNR(B) deposits, loan growth remained firm at around 21 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q.

Deposits grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent Q-o-Q, aided by FCNR(B) inflows.

Excluding these, deposit growth was more measured at 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q.

Current account savings account (CASA) balances grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q. The bank mobilised $5.78 billion through FCNR(B) deposits during the quarter.

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, said its deposits grew 5.8 per cent sequentially and 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.52 trillion as of September 30, while gross advances rose 8.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 22.7 per cent YoY to ₹13.85 trillion. The lender mobilised $10.62 billion (₹1.02 trillion) in FCNR(B) deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s swap facility introduced earlier this year.

“While the outcome is good on the loan growth front, the question is sustainability plus core deposit growth around 12-13 per cent for Kotak (Mahindra Bank) and Axis (Bank) isn’t that great. That goes to show that eventually loan growth will have to come down from current levels. CASA growth is also 10 to 11 per cent similar to HDFC Bank showing the pressure that exists in CASA across the system. CASA ratios continue to decline even on core deposit growth basis”, said Suresh Ganapathy, MD&Head - Financial Services Research, Macquarie Capital.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank’s net advances grew 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.62 trillion as of September 30, 2026, outpacing the 10.1 per cent growth in deposits to ₹4.29 trillion. IndusInd Bank’s CASA ratio declined to 28 per cent from 30.7 per cent a year earlier and 29.4 per cent in June. The lender mobilised $3.51 billion in FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s deposit swap facility, with outstanding loans of about ₹16,564 crore extended from its GIFT City branch against these deposits as of September-end.

And, RBL Bank’s total deposits rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹1.56 trillion in the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY27), while gross advances grew 40 per cent to around ₹1.43 trillion.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)