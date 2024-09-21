Listed firms log record operating cash flow on back of higher margins

Indian companies are generating more cash than ever.

The net cash flow from listed firms’ operations hit a new high of Rs 11.1 trillion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), crossing the Rs 10-trillion mark for the first time, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data going back to 1990-91.

The FY24 figure represents a 19.3 per cent jump over the previous year, even as quite a few companies are yet to release their numbers. FY23 had seen a mere 2.1 per cent rise in net cash flow.

Cash flow measures the value of cash which moves in