Last month, Anthropic told its investors that the artificial intelligence (AI) technology it sells could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. Yet the same investors valued the company at $1.76 trillion. On Friday, the stock fell 8.5 per cent, bringing its valuation down to $1.61 trillion. On the same day, the stock touched a low of $83, just five cents above its initial public offering (IPO) price.

Why is the market paying $1.61 trillion for a company that says there is a chance its products could end humanity?

Because the statement costs nothing when a company lists. It works like a call option bought at zero cost on IPO day. If the company delivers the numbers, the value of the call multiplies. If it doesn't, the founder can say the company was sticking to its core philosophy even when the results were disappointing.

Aswath Damodaran, professor at the New York University, Stern School of Business, has argued that every valuation is a story told in numbers. Young companies with short histories tend to perfect the storytelling part, as they still have a lot to deliver in terms of numbers.

Earlier, Google, Amazon and Uber made statements in their IPO prospectuses that worked as corporate creeds, with the option of saying that even if they failed to deliver, they had at least remained true to their values. But the broader idea is to make the IPO attractive.

“The idea is to create a buzz during the IPO. It gives the core philosophy and then the statement serves as a hook to discuss the IPO. Then it gets a life of its own. These are in general forward looking statements. Our regulators in India are very strict about such things,” said Vikaas Sachdeva, chief executive officer of BitDelta, a digital asset trading platform.

He said Indian companies do not typically include such statements in their annual reports or IPO prospectuses. Sometimes, however, companies acquire unofficial labels, such as HDFC Bank being called the “30 per cent bank” when it was growing at that rate for several years.

The US markets are different, with companies, especially technology firms, adopting corporate creeds and sometimes delivering the numbers to back them up.

In 2004, Google told investors during its IPO that it would not be evil. The company was valued at $23 billion, and today its valuation stands at $3.62 trillion, representing an annual return of 25 per cent.

In 2019, Uber said in its IPO prospectus that it might not achieve profitability, and the market eventually priced it accordingly. The company listed at a valuation of $82 billion and has delivered an annual return of 8 per cent. It is presently valued at $142 billion.

In its IPO prospectus, Amazon told investors that its losses would grow rather than shrink.

“The Company believes that it will incur substantial operating losses for the foreseeable future, and that the rate at which such losses will be incurred will increase significantly from current levels,” the prospectus said.

Amazon built scale while reporting losses, but the company also said it would invest heavily and offer prices that would reduce its gross margins.

The company stayed true to these statements and today has a market capitalisation of $2.67 trillion, compared with $560 million when it listed. That represents an annual return of 32 per cent over the past 29 years.

The journey was not smooth. Amazon went through a 90 per cent drawdown between 1999 and 2001.

In another instance, Facebook, which said it would follow the “Hacker Way” to deliver products in its IPO prospectus, saw its stock price halve after listing. Its founder continued to emphasise the company's philosophy, and investors who stayed with it were rewarded.

Google and Amazon delivered on their statements, and their corporate creeds traded at a premium. But the delivery was never smooth.

Google and Facebook give their founders super-voting shares, allowing them to maintain voting control.

At Anthropic, a founders' entity holds 50.1 per cent of the votes, while a trust with no financial stake elects the board. This helps the founders make statements about the company's core philosophy and allows them to stick to those principles.

Dario Amodei, chief executive officer and founder of Anthropic, has put the chance of a catastrophe at 10-25 per cent.

Friday's fall does not price in doom for Anthropic or other companies. Instead, it reflects concerns about massive AI spending, which are being reflected in the valuations of companies involved in artificial intelligence.

Over the past month, the Nasdaq 100 has declined 14 per cent.

The market is looking at the past. It understands that after every boom-and-bust cycle, there is a winner. Following the dotcom bust, Amazon emerged as a clear winner.

Interestingly, most companies that make such philosophical, or even seemingly outlandish, statements eventually deliver.

Does that tell us something about Anthropic?

In the past, Google, Amazon and Facebook, now Meta, have delivered. In Anthropic's case, if a catastrophe does occur, there will be no investors left to buy the company.

The corporate creed adds value only after the numbers have been delivered.