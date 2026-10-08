Nifty 50 earnings seen rising 24.7% in Q2, best growth in 12 quarters

Among individual companies, the biggest revenue drivers are likely to be Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hindalco Industries. The overall earnings growth is likely to be led by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation — in that order.

According to various brokerage estimates, the combined net profit of Nifty 50 companies is expected to grow by 24.7 per cent on-year to ₹2.35 trillion, up from around ₹1.88 trillion a year ago but down marginally from a record high of ₹2.37 trillion in the first quarter of FY27. If achieved, it would be the best earnings growth on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in 12 quarters.

The combined net sales (net interest income for banks and other lenders) is expected to grow by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹16.87 trillion in Q2FY27 from around ₹14.37 trillion in Q2FY26. At that pace, the topline growth would be the second best (after Q1’s 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth) in 15 quarters.

The revenue and earnings estimates for Q2FY27 and historical numbers for Nifty 50 companies include the figures for Wipro that was replaced in the index by BSE Ltd on September 30th. The Business Standard analysis does not include the earnings estimate or the historical number of BSE Ltd. The historical data includes the numbers of Housing Development & Finance Corporation that merged with HDFC Bank in July 2023 and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle that demerged from Tata Motors (now Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles) in October last year.

The earnings estimates have been sourced from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Kotak Institutional Equity, Nuvama Research and Antique Securities.

“We expect strong broad-based earnings growth, with aggregate earnings for the MOFSL universe surging 22 per cent Y-o-Y (the highest growth in 11 quarters) and ex-oil marketing companies (ex-OMCs) earnings to grow 24 per cent (the highest in 12 quarters). Earnings are likely to be anchored by financials, led by banks (private & PSU), NBFCs, metals, O&G (ex-OMC), and telecom,” write analysts at MOFSL.

Nearly 23 per cent of the incremental growth in the index companies’ combined net sales is likely to be accounted for by Reliance Industries which is likely to gain from a global rally in oil and petchem prices. RIL, Tata Motors PV and Hindalco Industries, are together likely to account for 41 per cent of the incremental growth in overall revenue in the second quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. In contrast, brokerages expect State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to decline in revenue or net interest income due to faster growth in their interest expenses.

On the earnings side, Tata Motors PV is likely to be the single-biggest contributor to the Nifty 50 earnings growth in Q2FY27, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of the incremental growth on a Y-o-Y basis. It is expected to be followed by Reliance Industries and ONGC. Together these three companies will account for nearly 37 per cent of the index companies’ incremental earnings growth in the second quarter.