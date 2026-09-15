Omnia buy adds to Solar Inds' explosive growth, but valuations high

Omnia Holdings (JSE: OMN) is a diversified global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with chemical businesses that have exposure across mining, agriculture and chemicals. Omnia has an integrated manufacturing platform, including nitric acid and ammonium nitrate production capacity. Its nitric acid plants are the newest in South Africa, with the best in-class carbon footprint.

Omnia operates across 23 countries with a presence in key mining regions across Africa, Australia, and South America, and in agriculture markets across Australia, Brazil, and the USA. The agriculture business manufactures and trades granular, liquid and speciality fertilisers, humates and biostimulants, and provides agronomic advisory services.

The mining division operates under the BME brand, and is a leading provider of mining solutions including blasting systems, explosives, mining chemicals and metallurgical processing for commercial mining and quarrying. BME operates across South Africa, the broader SADC region, and Indonesia, Canada, Australia, and the USA. It manufactures bulk explosive emulsions, packaged explosives, non-electric detonators, electronic detonators, and blast-design software. It has a strong R&D profile. It also makes purpose-engineered blasting equipment for customer-specific applications and metallurgical solutions (BME Metallurgy) for efficient metal extraction from ore.

The chemicals segment manufactures and distributes specialty chemicals and solutions to South African and export markets with a focus on bulk trade and water care such as water-treatment solutions including disinfectants and filtration products for municipalities, industry and mining.

The strategic fit with Omnia for Solar Industries is at several levels. Omnia is amongst the largest players in Africa and offers a global platform for commercial explosives, and blasting solutions which is a clear fit. The Omnia mining business has synergies with Solar Industries’ existing South Africa operations. It gives Solar enhanced market share in Australia and Indonesia and helps it enter new markets — Canada and Brazil. It also mitigates supply risk and creates a flexible supply chain with increased capacity for ammonium nitrate storage and production and access to phosphates.

The acquisition may accelerate Solar Industries' next growth phase creating a large, integrated explosives and blasting solutions platforms with global scale. Solar Industries is India’s largest integrated explosives and energetics company, and a market leader in industrial explosives, defence products and international ambitions. The company has leveraged its expertise in mining explosives and initiating systems (detonators), into becoming a defence manufacturer producing ammunition, propellants, warheads, Pinaka rockets, loitering munitions and high-energy materials.

FY26 saw an inflection point in Solar Industries’ business mix and earnings profile as consolidated revenue grew 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with robust growth in defence (27 per cent revenue contribution), international businesses (39 per cent) and others (34 per cent). Defence grew by 93 per cent, exports by 32 per cent and others by 3 per cent, respectively. Defence revenue saw higher deliveries of rockets, ammunition, propellants, warheads, high-energy materials and loitering munitions. The international business was the largest revenue contributor (39 per cent) reflecting the company’s global footprint. Domestic mining remains a stable revenue-earner.

Solar Industries entered FY27 with an order book of ₹21,300 crore, which is multi-year revenue visibility. The order pipeline is driven by high-value defence programmes, including Pinaka rocket systems, ammunition, propellants, warheads, high-energy materials and loitering munitions. Management (pre-acquisition) guided for FY27 revenue of ₹14,000 crore, implying 40 per cent YoY growth, while maintaining steady Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins through a higher value product mix, operating leverage and robust order execution.

The company is transitioning from being an industrial explosives manufacturer dependent on the mining cycle into a technology-driven defence manufacturing platform which is a major player in the defence atmanirbhar story. Rising contribution from defence and exports will prop up earnings quality, and diversify away from domestic mining.

One risk could be sharp increases in raw material and energy costs, which would hurt margins though the management says it can negotiate contractual pass-through mechanisms. Delays in contract execution especially for lumpy defence orders could also impact revenue.

Ex-Omnia, the revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) were all expected to register annual growth rates of mid-30s or better through till FY28. Valuations have been consistently high as investors have bet on the growth story. The two-year forward price-to earnings (P/E) ratio has historically been in the 60 times range and the current prices are around 55 times the expected FY28 EPS.