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Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Paytm stock soars to post-listing record, yet below IPO price

Paytm stock soars to post-listing record, yet below IPO price

Paytm parent One97 Communications hit a post-listing record high of ₹1,807.5, while Granules India promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati offloaded a 6.95% stake for ₹1,501 crore in block deals

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1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

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Paytm parent One97 Comm­unications closed at a post-listing record while it still trades about ₹342.5 below its initial public offering’s (IPO) issue price. The stock closed at ₹1,807.5 on Friday, its highest closing price post-listing against its issue price of ₹2150 per share. Paytm closed at a trailing 12-month low on 30 March at ₹958.65, while the stock hit its lowest at ₹317.15 on August 5, 2024, nearly seven months after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank.
 Granules India promoter sells 6.95% stake for ₹1,501 crore 
Granules India promoter Krishna Prasad Chigurupati sold a 6.95 per cent stake in the company through block deals on Friday for around ₹1,501 crore. Chigurupati held around 31 per cent in the company at the end of the June 2026 quarter. Domestic as well as foreign institutional investors were among the buyers, led by Smallcap World Fund. Granules India shares ended 1.6 per cent higher on Friday. 
 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 11:48 PM IST