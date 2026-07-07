Pre-listing lock-ins of 53 companies worth $11 bn to expire in 3 months

A total of 53 companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted from July to September, according to an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The value of the shares whose lock-ins are expiring is $11 billion.

However, not all of these shares will come to market, as the promoters and promoter groups also hold a sizeable portion. For some shares, their one-month lock-in is expiring, while for others, their three- or six-month lock-ins are coming to an end. The stocks with a one-month lock-in expiring include the recently listed CMR Green Technologies, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Hexagon Nutrition, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies. The three-month lock-in of all these stocks will expire by September. Apart from them, Om Power Transmission and OnEMI Technology Solutions are the companies whose three-month lock-in periods expire before the end of September. Bharat Coking Coal, Shadowfax Technologies and Aye Finance are among the firms whose six-month lock-ins are set to expire.

Analysts say IPO lock-in expiries do not automatically lead to a surge in secondary market share sales, as institutional investors and private equity funds typically plan their exits through negotiated placements or block deals rather than selling directly in the open market.

"More often than not, these transactions are arranged or privately placed. Brokers, merchant bankers and even the company help identify interested buyers, so the shares get absorbed without much disruption. The impact depends on the stock's liquidity. If a large holder is unable to arrange a placement and has to sell in the open market, or if block deals happen at a discount, then it can weigh on the share price," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.