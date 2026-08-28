The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday barred Trafiksol ITS Technologies and its promoters Jitendra Narayan Das and Poonam Das from accessing the securities market for one year and imposed a total penalty of ₹1.05 crore for alleged lapses in the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

The final order follows Sebi’s investigation into Trafiksol’s proposed ₹44.87 crore SME IPO, which was deferred in September 2024 after complaints raised concerns over the proposed use of proceeds, including ₹17.70 crore earmarked for software procurement from Oasis Corpcare.

The regulator had subsequently ordered the IPO proceeds to be kept in an interest-bearing escrow account and later directed a refund to investors and cancellation of the shares allotted.