Street signs: Youngest on the Street, IPOs warm up again, and more

Youngest on the Street Six days old and already on the depositories’ books. Arya Goel’s demat account, opened through the stockbroker Pocketful, is being billed as India’s youngest, displacing a 12-day-old’s account listed in the India Book of Records. Hers is among nearly 244 million demat accounts in the country. The real feat was completing the paperwork. Opening a demat account for a newborn requires an Aadhaar, a PAN and a bank account in the minor’s name, with all the formalities routed through a parent. Arya’s family managed to complete the process in six days. The account will be held in the child’s name, but the parent or guardian makes all investment decisions. Once the child turns 18, the account must be converted into a regular demat account, with fresh KYC. IPOs warm up again After a week of silence, the primary market is stirring again. Two issues are lined up for this week. Crystal Crop Protection opens on November 18, looking to raise ₹455.49 crore at a price band of ₹259 to 272 per share. The shares are trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market—moderating from an earlier high of ₹40. Mahanadi Coalfields has 661.8 million shares on offer, but its price band is due on Monday with the issue expected to open for subscription on November 19. ‘Exchange volumes, VIX rise to boost profitability’ Trading volumes across exchanges continue to register strong growth, with higher volatility likely to support operating leverage for BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), according to Nuvama Research. Average daily premium turnover (ADPTV) stood at ₹382 billion for BSE and ₹711 billion for NSE. India VIX rose 5.1 per cent week-on-week to 16.8, compared with 15.1 in October. BSE’s premium turnover market share increased 305 basis points week-on-week to 34.9 per cent. Premium per contract rose to ₹2,565 for BSE and ₹4,279 for NSE, against ₹2,101 and ₹3,677, respectively, in October. Contributed by Khushboo Tiwari

