Ultravolt enters crowded field but demand likely to hold the wires

The group has invested ₹1,800 crore, which is around 2 per cent of UltraTech’s capital employed. Ultravolt launches as the second-largest player in terms of capacity, and targets becoming one of the top two players within five years. In the recent past, the group has moved into new niches on the construction value chain, such as paints and B2B ecommerce.

The logic for the foray is that W&C demand will be driven by 100 million new homes over the next decade, plus expanding energy infrastructure and the nascent data centre industry. The revenue contribution is expected to be 60 per cent from wires and 40 per cent from cables. The segment targets return on capital employed (RoCE) of 25 per cent by financial years 2031-32 (FY31-32).

The company is making upfront investments in brand building, spanning print, outdoor, television, digital, social media, cricket, radio among others. The new business aims to go pan-India in one shot, lining up more than 100,000 retailers, and offering availability through 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions outlets. The rollout will be across 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes to begin with, from 20-plus warehouses. The portfolio includes home wires, flexible wires and cables for residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure, with plans to expand into a broader range. The management says 1,600 electricians were onboarded ahead of launch, and it aims to train over 40,000 electricians under the Skill India programme.

The W&C market is worth about ₹1 trillion, with historical long-term growth rates of 9 per cent, which is around 1.5 times the GDP growth rate. Demand is expected to accelerate to twice GDP by FY30??, which implies a low teens rate of growth. Most W&C managements have positive guidance and commentary. The management has assessed industry growth at 10-12 per cent for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27) and assumes that the medium term growth rate may be higher with demand from transmission & distribution, renewables, data centres and real estate.

Ultravolt's capacity could generate revenue of ₹9,000 crore-10,000 crore at 100 per cent utilisation, given ₹1,800 crore capex and industry norms of turnover at 5-6 times the capex. The W&C capex aggregated across listed companies is about ₹12,500 crore–14,900 crore (including Ultravolt). Ultravolt is, therefore, contributing 12-15 per cent of the total industry capex at the moment.

Revenue and margin guidance have been upgraded by many companies. Capacity plans have been expanded. Revenue potential from running projects has been revised upward and fresh projects have been announced. There is a key moat in certification requirements. It is estimated that 2-3 per cent demand is shifting from the unorganised to organised sector every year.

Production commenced September 2026. Assuming utilisation of 30 per cent in FY27, 60 per cent in FY28, 85 per cent in FY29 and 100 per cent in FY30, revenue could move from 1 per cent market share in FY27 to about 6 per cent by FY30.

There was a sell-off in listed W&C stocks, upon fears the new entrant will push competitive intensity higher and take capacity into surplus over demand. However, given the growth rates, upwards of ₹14,000 crore of demand is being added every year.

Pricing remains a lever. UltraTech generated ₹15,320 crore of operating cash flow in FY26, which gives it the resources to scale up and fight a price war. Given deep pockets, and a strong understanding of related markets, it could rapidly gain market share as Birla Opus has done.

Any slowdown in future demand may also leave surplus capacity over demand. Then a price war could get brutal. In the near to medium term, high copper and aluminium prices may cause margin compression. Gross margin dips are likely if Ultravolt is as aggressive as the management indicates.

Ultravolt will need to get the dealer network rolled out and sign on electricians, figure out price points, do the branding among others before it becomes a threat. Investors will need to track actual dealer and retailer additions against the targets and timelines for cable certification and product-approval as well as potential exports.