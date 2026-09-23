Voltas eyes growth over margins in near term, bets on market share gains

The Voltas stock has fallen substantially in the last few months. At its recent analyst meet, the management outlined its strategy.

It is prioritising market-share and overall or absolute operating profit. It is looking to grow share without worrying much about near-term margins. It has managed to liquidate inventory and believes long-term growth trends are strong in room ACs. It is also pursuing opportunities in high-growth areas such as data centres.

The management says secondary sales grew 15-20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2 though primary sales movement will be known from September numbers to judge if there has been an uptick.

It gained market share in July 2026 when it claimed 18.6 per cent share, 640 basis points (bps) ahead of the second player. The year-to-date (YTD) market share is 17.5 per cent (versus 16 per cent in the same period of last year).

Dealer inventory has reduced to below 30 days but high commodity prices and intense competition are visible risks that may retard margin recovery. Its Vertis brand contributes 47 per cent of sales, reflecting stronger premium positioning.

The management hopes to offset raw material inflation to some extent through channel margins, schemes and cost optimisation.

A portfolio gap in commercial AC is being targeted via centrifugal chiller manufacturing.

The mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) data centre order book is at ₹200 crore and there’s a good pipeline. The joint venture (JV) with Atomberg will help secure supply chain, and be cost competitive, with bulk compressor production commencing by January 2028.

Analysts are likely to cut margin expectations. Voltas has taken two price hikes of 7 per cent (to offset new BEE ratings) and 5 per cent (to compensate for commodity price changes).

Any further hikes will depend on input costs and consumer affordability.

Deep freezers constitute 50 per cent of the commercial AC business, while water dispensers and water coolers account for 25 per cent each. In Voltbek, commodity inflation is higher compared to room AC. The management says room AC secondary demand is healthy, with industry growth in high teens. The management highlighted two key differences Y-o-Y. A weak summer had resulted in elevated inventory in CY2025, whereas 2026 channel inventory has been normal given a strong summer.

The goods and services tax (GST) rate cut on ACs in August 2025 also led to 5-6 weeks of disruption. Refrigerators, washing machines, small domestic appliances, TVs and mobiles are expected to see stronger festival stocking rather than ACs. The wedding season may be an important demand driver.

The high market share supports revenue growth and better fixed-cost absorption, but the pace of gains may moderate. The launch of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Vertis Split AC series introduced intelligent features such as AI Adaptive Cooling, AI Geo Fencing and AI Energy Manager to deliver a smarter experience.

Capacity expansion at the Chennai plant to 1.5 million units enhances the ability to support future demand growth. The plants in Chennai and Pantnagar are operating at full capacity.

Voltas will focus on absolute operating profit and market share gains, but currency and copper price inflation are concerns.

It is looking at more backward integration. Backward integration and localisation of key room AC components, including compressors and motors, will improve supply security, and long-term cost competitiveness rather than result in immediate margin expansion.

There is limited scope for pass-through given the price sensitivity.

The 50:50 compressor JV is progressing. Investments of ₹200-240 crore are likely with bulk production targeted for Q4FY28.

Initially, 15-20 per cent of requirements will be captive, while the JV will also supply to others. Capex will be disclosed by CY26-end. In compressors, Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motors account for 50 per cent of cost and Atomberg has expertise in BLDC technology.

Washing machines are a related diversification opportunity, with a focus on fully automatic migration, higher-capacity models and premiumisation.

In the project segment, the focus is on data centres, district cooling plants, industrial projects, solar, electrical, water, metro and tunnel ventilation systems.

Voltas has set up a dedicated data centre vertical. It is executing two projects and has bid for several more. The MEP scope covers electrical, piping, ducting, cabling, solar and water solutions, with equipment largely outsourced. International business is being developed as a separate vertical, with European opportunities across exports, MEP, CAC, clean rooms and semiconductors.