Ashok Leyland is positive about the demand outlook and expects the CV industry to register double-digit growth in FY27. At the current price of ₹160.65, the stock, which has gained about 12.68 per cent, is trading at 22x its 2027-28 (FY28) earnings estimates.

The company reported revenue growth of 39.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), ahead of estimates. This was supported by a 31.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase in volumes, while realisations grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent sequentially. The improvement was broad-based across medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), light CVs, and non-CV businesses. Demand for M&HCVs remains strong on account of replacement demand from ageing fleet, a better total cost of ownership for Bharat Stage VI trucks, higher fleet utilisation, an increase in freight rates, and higher spending on infrastructure (infra) and construction activity.

Although the base will be higher going ahead, the company expects the CV industry to register double-digit to mid-teens growth in FY27. It expects to outperform industry growth on the back of a healthy product launch pipeline. The anticipated outperformance and market-share gains will be driven by an expanded Hippo and Taurus portfolio of heavy-duty trucks, the scaling up of 360-horsepower variants in the third quarter (October-December/Q3) and the addition of more air suspension multi-axle vehicle models.

360 One Capital expects volume growth in FY27 to be stronger than expected, driven by sustained industry momentum, goods and services tax-led replacement demand, and improving fleet utilisation. Demand is also expected to remain healthy in FY28, supported by infra activity and continued fleet replacement, says the brokerage.

On the export front, volumes in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries fell 20 per cent in Q2 owing to logistical challenges. However, the company expects a revival in the second half of FY27 as its Ras Al Khaimah plant in the United Arab Emirates nears full capacity. Demand momentum remains healthy in major markets such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation region and Africa.

Ashok Leyland’s non-CV businesses, too, registered strong growth, outperforming its CV business. The aftermarket, power solutions, and defence segments grew 20 per cent, 33 per cent, and 66 per cent, respectively, over the year-ago period. Defence revenue stood at ₹400 crore, and the outlook remains strong given the healthy order book and tender pipeline.

Ashok Leyland has effectively reduced its business cyclicality by focusing on non-truck segments, points out Motilal Oswal Research. Its continued emphasis on margin expansion and prudent capital expenditure control should help improve returns over the long term. A net cash position will enable the company to invest in growth opportunities in the coming years, say analysts led by Radha Agarwalla of the brokerage. Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹195.

While the overall performance was good, margins remained under pressure. The operating profit margin came in at 10.1 per cent, down 202 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Sharp inflation in commodity prices, including steel, natural rubber, and fuel, along with higher conversion costs, pushed material costs up by 340 bps sequentially to 74.9 per cent of revenue, crimping margins. The operating profit margin, however, remained flat sequentially, aided by price hikes, a favourable product mix, cost controls, and operating leverage.