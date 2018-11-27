By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Today's picks: From L&T to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
- Electrode maker HEG announces Rs 7.5-bn buyback, Rs 12-bn expansion plan
- Rubber trade swings, trend blamed on price volatility and supply worries
- Import surge chokes top line of aluminium companies in Q2 of FY19
- Domestic gains for Bajaj Auto, falling crude oil prices may impact exports
- NHAI bonds offer similar rates to NBFCs, but should you invest in them
- Sebi issues guidelines to set up alternative investment funds in IFSC
- Submit names of brokers involved in NSEL scam in sealed cover: HC to Sebi
- Crude oil speculative positions rise sharply following price fall
- NSE to launch weekly dollar-rupee derivatives contracts on December 3
Market News
Indices
|
BSE Sensex
(373.06)
|35354.08
|
HIGH
35397.24
|
LOW
34896.07
|
PREVIOUS
34981.02
|
Nifty 50
(101.85)
|10628.60
|
HIGH
10637.80
|
LOW
10489.75
|
PREVIOUS
10526.75