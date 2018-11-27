Company Date Agenda

Anisha Impex 27-11-2018 Anisha Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 27th November,2018 at Corporate Office of the Company at 56/33 Site IV, Industrial Area, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (U.P)-201010 inter-alia to Consider and Approved the following items: 1)Draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company. 2)Fix the date, time and venue of Exta- Ordinary General Meeting. 3)Any other items of Agenda. This is for your information and record.

CL Educate 27-11-2018 CL Educate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at A-45, First Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, inter alia, to consider proposed restructuring of Group Entities.

Inditalia Refcon 27-11-2018 INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir, Re : Scrip Code 517526 Sub : Disclosure of Notice of Board Meeting -Regulation 29 A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on 20th November, 2018 at 12.30 pm to consider and approve the following business : 1) Open a Demat Account with NSDL 2) Appoint Registrar and Transfer Agent. 3) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Inditalia Refcon Ltd

Innovative Ideal 27-11-2018 Innovative Ideals And Services (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited is intimating BSE about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which is scheduled on 27/11/2018,inter alia, as the company is desirous to capture global market and create Joint Venture Overseas for Business Expansion.