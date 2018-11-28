By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Street still cautious on IOC, HPCL and BPCL amid lower crude oil prices
- Investors should allocate about 5-10% to smart-beta funds, says expert
- CPSE ETF 4th tranche: Anchor portion subscribed 5.5 times to Rs 133 bn
- Two large India-focused foreign funds trim exposure over oil, rupee, polls
- 5paisa.com's ad campaign 'broker hatao, brokerage bachao' draws ire
- Rupee ups by 8 paise to 70.79 against dollar on easing trade, crude prices
- Oil prices steady near year lows ahead of G20 summit, Opec meeting
- Gold ETFs lose steam, investors pull out Rs 2.90 bn in Apr-Oct; AUM down 8%
- Adani Transmission nears record high; stock zooms 62% in one month
- HSBC upgrades Indian equity market to 'stable' from 'underweight'
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(159.06)
|35513.14
|
HIGH
35555.16
|
LOW
35262.97
|
PREVIOUS
35354.08
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(57.00)
|10685.60
|
HIGH
10695.15
|
LOW
10596.35
|
PREVIOUS
10628.60