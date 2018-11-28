Company Date Agenda

Aditya Consumer 28-11-2018 Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results/accounts of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2018 2.To review the operations of the Company, and 3.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair

Aditya Vision 28-11-2018 Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results/accounts of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2018 2.To review the operations of the Company, and 3.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair

Axon Ventures 28-11-2018 Axon Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The shifting of Registered Office of the company within the local limits of the city.

Gammon India 28-11-2018 GAMMON INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform the exchanges that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR)2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28.11.2018, at The Club Mumbai, 197, D.N. Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai 400 053, to inter-alia, consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017, quarter ended 31.12.2017 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2018. In connection with the above and as per the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Code for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed for specified persons as defined in the Code with effect from 20th November, 2018 to 30th November, 2018 (both days inclusive).