oil, oil prices, brent crude, oil crisis, currency depreciation, iran oil crisis, global oil, oil firms, economy
Web Exclusive

Crude oil prices have overshot to the downside: Paul Hickin of Platts

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE

MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 159 pts, Nifty ends at 10,686; IT, PSU banks gain

Sundeep Sikka, CEO of Reliance Mutual Fund.

Mutual funds should start disclosing retail assets: Reliance MF CEO

FMCG

From HUL to Godrej Consumer, FMCG firms to benefit from easing input costs

VIP Industries hits two-month high; stock climbs 30% in one month

Nifty Metal index hits four-month low; JSPL,Vedanta hits fresh 52-week lows

Sun Pharma hits 5-month low; stock slips 7%

IFCI surges 6% on receiving Rs 4.9 billion for Binani Cement resolution

YES Bank slips over 2% as RBI begins inspecting bank's exposure to NBFCs

HSBC upgrades Indian equity market to 'stable' from 'underweight'

IRB Infra gains 9% in two days after rating upgrade

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse slowly turn positive on Indian equities

Oil traders cautious on mixed signals from Saudis ahead of G20, OPEC meetings

Global Markets Asia puts brave face on Trump threat, oil subdued

Indices

BSE Sensex

(159.06)

 35513.14
HIGH

35555.16

 LOW

35262.97

 PREVIOUS

35354.08
Nifty 50

(57.00)

 10685.60
HIGH

10695.15

 LOW

10596.35

 PREVIOUS

10628.60
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Aditya Consumer 28-11-2018 Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results/accounts of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2018 2.To review the operations of the Company, and 3.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair
Aditya Vision 28-11-2018 Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results/accounts of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2018 2.To review the operations of the Company, and 3.Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair
Axon Ventures 28-11-2018 Axon Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The shifting of Registered Office of the company within the local limits of the city.
Gammon India 28-11-2018 GAMMON INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform the exchanges that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI(LODR)2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28.11.2018, at The Club Mumbai, 197, D.N. Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai 400 053, to inter-alia, consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017, quarter ended 31.12.2017 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2018. In connection with the above and as per the terms of the Company's Insider Trading Code for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed for specified persons as defined in the Code with effect from 20th November, 2018 to 30th November, 2018 (both days inclusive).
I O B 28-11-2018 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal to issue Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds upto Rs.300 crores.
Derivatives

Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Crude Oil Mini 3651.00 3589.00 62.00 1.73%
Crude oil 3651.00 3589.00 62.00 1.73%
Jute 4564.00 4507.50 56.50 1.25%
Cardamom 1435.80 1421.40 14.40 1.01%
Menthaoil 1853.50 1839.20 14.30 0.78%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
REL.CAP. 991.00 197.00 -
NAKODA 0.00 -22.16 -
HUDCO 1224.38 282.14 -
GIC HOUSING 301.53 46.20 -
SHIVA MEDIC. 0.00 -0.32 -
NITIN FIRE 2.13 -26.86 -
DEWAN H.FIN. 3515.66 438.74 -
VISCO 1.02 0.17 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
26/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 106 Allcargo Logist.
21/11 Edelweiss Buy 2443 Dr Reddy's Labs
21/11 Equirus Securities Overweight 150 PNC Infratech
Results Tracker

Available for 3994 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,279,522.54 522,173.44 113,593.91
Sep 2017 1,892,787.29 478,219.73 107,143.81
% chg 20.43 9.19 6.02
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
29/11 BF INVEST
29/11 MIC ELECTRON
29/11 SIMPLEX PROJ
29/11 VIDEOCON IND
30/11 NAHAR CAP
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Diksha Greens Ltd 30 26/11/2018 28/11/2018
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd 75 27/11/2018 30/11/2018
ICL Multitrading India Ltd 85 19/11/2018 03/12/2018
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
BCPL Railway 35 35.75 Oct 29,2018
Iris Clothings 90 90.00 Oct 23,2018
B&B Triplewall 36 47.50 Oct 15,2018
A-1 Acid 60 62.20 Oct 10,2018
Garden Reach Sh. 118 99.95 Oct 10,2018
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 27.95 -8.87 7.50 12.79
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.69 -8.55 6.79 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.72 -7.11 6.45 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.10 -9.19 5.97 11.42
ICICI Pru Value Fund - Series 18 - Direct (G) 10.78 -0.37 5.89 -
NEWS

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

Scheme Search

