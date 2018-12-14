JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

WPI inflation soars to 14-mth high; rises to 4.43% in May from 3.18% in Apr

MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 151 pts as PSU banks shine; YES Bank slips 6%

Interest rates, RBI, RBI rates, Inflation
Web Exclusive

Banks, autos rally on rate cut hope, easier liquidity. Should you invest?

Luxury Hotels
Web Exclusive

Hotel sector poised for a rebound. Should you check in?

Moody’s Investors Service

Moody's raises concern, places PFC, REC under review for downgrade

Web Exclusive

Three mid-cap stocks that can rally up to 10% from current levels

YES Bank cracks 8% after board says yet to finalise new MD & CEO

IDFC Bank, Capital First gain up to 7% as NCLT approves merger

Infibeam gains as board to evaluate growth opportunities

FMCG shares in focus; HUL, Colgate-Palmolive hit record highs

Mihir Sharma Are India's world-class institutions being undermined by its own leaders?

Titagarh Wagons rallies 24% in three days on Rs 15.6 billion order win

Crude oil prices climb amid signs of easing US-China trade war tensions

High real rates may push RBI to shift toward easier policy to boost growth

Global Markets: Asian shares rally on U.S.-China trade thaw

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(150.57)

 35929.64
HIGH

36095.56

 LOW

35794.51

 PREVIOUS

35779.07
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(53.95)

 10791.55
HIGH

10838.60

 LOW

10749.50

 PREVIOUS

10737.60
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bilcare 14-12-2018 BILCARE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Various options of augmenting resources to enable the Company to improve its capital structure and strengthen its operations.2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company to seek approval under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 as amended.3. Appointment of Additional Director on the Board.
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 14-12-2018 This is to inform you that as per the provisions of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for trading in shares of the Company will be closed from December 5, 2018 to December 18, 2018 (both days inclusive) due to the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 14, 2018, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018
Kwality 14-12-2018 Kwality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the registered office of the company, interalia, to take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.This is to further inform that the Trading window for dealing with securities of the Company by Promoter, Directors, Designated Employees including their relatives and all connected persons, as per the Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be closed from December 07, 2018 to December 16, 2018 (both days inclusive).Kindly take the same on your record.
Mipco Seaml Ring 14-12-2018 MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 14''h December 2018 at 11.00 AM at Corporate Office of the Company at 1-80/40/SPl82, Silpa Layout, Hi-Tech City, Gacchibowli, Hyderabad- 500081, to re-consider and approve the Scheme of reduction of equity share capital of the Company
NIIT 14-12-2018 Record date for issuance and allotment to the shareholders of Amalgamating Company 1 and Amalgamating Company 2, equal number of equity shares as held by the Amalgamating Company 1 and Amalgamating Company 2 in the Amalgamated Company/Company upon cancellation of existing equity shares held by Amalgamating Companies in the Company in terms of the Scheme.
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Copper 439.95 427.70 12.25 2.86%
Copper Mini 439.95 427.70 12.25 2.86%
Jute 4649.50 4543.50 106.00 2.33%
Crude Oil Mini 3685.00 3638.00 47.00 1.29%
Crude oil 3685.00 3638.00 47.00 1.29%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
KIRAN VYPAR 18.67 13.02 -
GSB FINANCE 2.36 -0.03 -
IFCI LTD 432.94 -16.55 -
MUTHOOT FIN 1649.63 483.83 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
12/12 Religare Buy 1279 Whirlpool India
06/12 ICICI Direct Buy 622 Phoenix Mills
05/12 Equirus Securities Overweight 1661 IndusInd Bank
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4088 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,290,604.51 530,254.51 114,646.71
Sep 2017 1,903,101.78 484,555.07 107,733.50
% chg 20.36 9.43 6.42
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
15/12 AIML
17/12 ORTEL
22/01 TVS MOTOR L
25/01 SUNDAR.CLAY
28/01 MAHINDRALIFE
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd 45 12/12/2018 14/12/2018
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.60 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 32.70 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 32.00 Dec 04,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr, 13 9.58 Dec 03,2018
BCPL Railway 35 34.75 Oct 29,2018
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.64 -3.11 9.77 15.08
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 10.95 -2.67 9.17 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.72 -3.50 8.22 13.68
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.93 -1.80 7.68 -
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.75 -3.15 7.29 -
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME