Bilcare 14-12-2018 BILCARE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Various options of augmenting resources to enable the Company to improve its capital structure and strengthen its operations.2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company to seek approval under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 as amended.3. Appointment of Additional Director on the Board.

IL&FS Inv.Manag. 14-12-2018 This is to inform you that as per the provisions of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for trading in shares of the Company will be closed from December 5, 2018 to December 18, 2018 (both days inclusive) due to the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on December 14, 2018, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018

Kwality 14-12-2018 Kwality Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the registered office of the company, interalia, to take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.This is to further inform that the Trading window for dealing with securities of the Company by Promoter, Directors, Designated Employees including their relatives and all connected persons, as per the Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading, framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be closed from December 07, 2018 to December 16, 2018 (both days inclusive).Kindly take the same on your record.

Mipco Seaml Ring 14-12-2018 MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 14''h December 2018 at 11.00 AM at Corporate Office of the Company at 1-80/40/SPl82, Silpa Layout, Hi-Tech City, Gacchibowli, Hyderabad- 500081, to re-consider and approve the Scheme of reduction of equity share capital of the Company