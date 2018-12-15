Company Date Agenda

ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018Dear Sir,Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of November, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 01, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2018)ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2018)ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2018)ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/11/2018

Cindrella Hotels 15-12-2018 CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr Subhajit Mukherjee ( ACS 43989) as full time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 2. Re-designation of Mr Vivek Baid (DIN-00437542) as Managing Director

Gopal Iron Stl. 15-12-2018 GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 15-12-2018, for the purpose of considering sale of assert of the company and to issue notice of postal ballot/EGM.

OCL Iron & Steel 15-12-2018 OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading WindowDear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 01/11/2018)OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Dear Sir,It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 14, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 14/11/2018)OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. With reference to the earlier announcement dated 14th November, 2018, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on 20th November, 2018 is now postponed and re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th November, 2018, inter alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 20, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised)(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/11/2018)