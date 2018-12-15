JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

MARKET WRAP: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 10,800; Max India rallies 20%

Illustration: Binay Sinha

New start-up listing regulations pave way to widen investor base

Sebi guidelines on corporate bonds likely to keep yields elevated

Sebi's decision to ease OFS norms may help a number of small companies

Alembic Pharma allots NCDs on pvt placement basis, totalling Rs 3.5 bn

News Impact Fortis Healthcare cracks 14% as SC puts sale to IHH on hold; recovers later

BS stock of the day Indian Energy Exchange surges over 9% as board mulls share buyback

GMM Pfaudler hit record high; surges 55% in five months

ONGC rebounds 6% from day's low as board mulls share buyback

Max India rallies 26% in two days on talks of exiting health insurance biz

Liquidity constraints faced by NBFIs will tighten credit supply: Moody's

Telecom shares in focus; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain up to 10%

Gold set for biggest weekly fall in 5; firm dollar weighs

Oil falls on China economic data, output cuts support

Global Markets: Asian shares jolted by grim Chinese data, growth risks

BSE Sensex

(33.29)

 35962.93
HIGH

36019.02

 LOW

35813.85

 PREVIOUS

35929.64
Nifty 50

(13.90)

 10805.45
HIGH

10815.75

 LOW

10752.10

 PREVIOUS

10791.55
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Alliance Integ. 15-12-2018 ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018Dear Sir,Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 12th day of November, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 01, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.Please take the above on record and inform the members accordingly.ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 01, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.Please take the above on record and inform the members accordingly.Thanking You,(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2018)ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Dear Sir,With reference to the earlier announcement dated 12th November, 2018,It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 14, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.Please take the above on record and inform the members accordingly.Thanking You,Yours faithfully(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2018)ALLIANCE INTEGRATED METALIKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/11/2018
Cindrella Hotels 15-12-2018 CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr Subhajit Mukherjee ( ACS 43989) as full time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 2. Re-designation of Mr Vivek Baid (DIN-00437542) as Managing Director
Gopal Iron Stl. 15-12-2018 GOPAL IRON & STEELS CO.(GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 15-12-2018, for the purpose of considering sale of assert of the company and to issue notice of postal ballot/EGM.
OCL Iron & Steel 15-12-2018 OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading WindowDear Sir/Madam,This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain close for Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Directors and other designated employees of the Company from 31st October till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 01/11/2018)OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.Dear Sir,It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 14, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 14/11/2018)OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018. With reference to the earlier announcement dated 14th November, 2018, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on 20th November, 2018 is now postponed and re-scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th November, 2018, inter alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2018.It is also informed that in terms of prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, issued by Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors, designated employees and connected persons covered under the code, from November 20, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2018)Quarterly Results (Revised)(As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/11/2018)
Veto Switchgears 15-12-2018 Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the treatment of Preferential Warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares as issued on May 31st, 2017.
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Sugar M Delhi 3381.00 3301.00 80.00 2.42%
Crude oil 3761.00 3685.00 76.00 2.06%
Crude Oil Mini 3761.00 3685.00 76.00 2.06%
RBD PALMOLEIN 585.10 581.60 3.50 0.60%
Crude Palm Oil 499.00 496.50 2.50 0.50%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
KIRAN VYPAR 18.67 13.02 -
GSB FINANCE 2.36 -0.03 -
IFCI LTD 432.94 -16.55 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
12/12 Religare Buy 1279 Whirlpool India
06/12 ICICI Direct Buy 622 Phoenix Mills
05/12 Equirus Securities Overweight 1661 IndusInd Bank
Results Tracker

Available for 4089 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,290,955.63 529,389.80 113,696.02
Sep 2017 1,904,772.44 484,674.76 107,754.50
% chg 20.27 9.23 5.51
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
17/12 ORTEL
22/01 TVS MOTOR L
25/01 SUNDAR.CLAY
28/01 MAHINDRALIFE
31/01 VENLON ENTR
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.60 Dec 10,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 30.40 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 21.00 Dec 03,2018
Ultra Wiring 35 22.50 Oct 26,2018
Veeram Infra Eng 51 51.00 Oct 23,2018
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 28.88 -2.30 11.21 15.40
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.04 -1.87 10.29 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 26.95 -2.67 9.64 14.00
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.84 -2.34 8.40 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 10.98 -1.35 8.39 -
