Company Date Agenda

A Infrastructure 18-12-2018 Inter alia, to consider and issue 151650 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basisA Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Board of Directors have scheduled to meet on Friday, 14th December, 2018 at 3.00 P.M. at Corporate office of the Company at A-9-A, Green Park Main, New Delhi -110016, inter alia, to consider and issue 151650 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basis

CG-VAK Software 18-12-2018 CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th of December, 2018, to approve inter-alia, the following:1.Resignation of Harcharan. J, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and2.Appointment of a new Company Secretary.Kindly take the same on record.

Clarus INFRA.RL. 18-12-2018 Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th December, 2018 to consider and approve the matter in respect of Listing of Equity shares of the company with the National Exchange Limited (NSE).

Fraser & Co 18-12-2018 Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 18th December, 2018 at 4.00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at B-10, Divya Smit CHS Ltd, Gaurav Garden Complex, Opp. Gaurav Jamuna Building, Bunder Pakhadi Road, Kandivali (West), Mumbai - 400 067 to transact, with or without modifications the following Business - 1. To consider and approve the Reclassification of the Status of Promoter and Promoter Group Category into Public Category. 2. Any other Business matter, with the permission of the Chair.With reference to our intimation letter no. FRASER/COM/18- 19/34 dated 6/12/2018 with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 04:00 p.m. and in accordance with the Code of Conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors, Connected persons, Designated employees and Designated officers of the Company from Thursday December 06,2018 till Thursday 20th December 2018.