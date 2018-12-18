JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 307 pts led by HDFC twins, RIL; BEML jumps 8%

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks
Web Exclusive

Five things to avoid in volatile markets

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo

RBI meddling could undermine India's financial stability: S&P Global

Mark Matthews

Polls, while noisy, can have little relevance: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Tata Motors up for fifth straight session; stock rises 5%

BEML hits three-month high; stock up 21% in one month

BS Stock of the day Vedanta gains 6% after NGT orders reopening of Sterlite copper plant

Bandhan Bank surges 19% in four days after RBI nod for opening new branches

Glenmark Pharma up 5% on USFDA nod for Hydrocortisone Valerate

IHH Healthcare halts open offer for Fortis after Supreme Court ruling

Solara Active Pharma hits upper circuit post successful USFDA inspection

Hotel stocks gain big; Savera Industries, Kamat Hotels rally up to 11%

HUL, NRB Bearings, Vinati Organics, GMM Pfaudler hit new highs

Global Markets: Asian shares hobbled by mounting risks to global growth

BSE Sensex

(307.14)

 36270.07
HIGH

36312.31

 LOW

36123.62

 PREVIOUS

35962.93
Nifty 50

(82.90)

 10888.35
HIGH

10900.35

 LOW

10844.85

 PREVIOUS

10805.45
PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
A Infrastructure 18-12-2018 Inter alia, to consider and issue 151650 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basisA Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Board of Directors have scheduled to meet on Friday, 14th December, 2018 at 3.00 P.M. at Corporate office of the Company at A-9-A, Green Park Main, New Delhi -110016, inter alia, to consider and issue 151650 Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basis
CG-VAK Software 18-12-2018 CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th of December, 2018, to approve inter-alia, the following:1.Resignation of Harcharan. J, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and2.Appointment of a new Company Secretary.Kindly take the same on record.
Clarus INFRA.RL. 18-12-2018 Scan Steels Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, the 18th December, 2018 to consider and approve the matter in respect of Listing of Equity shares of the company with the National Exchange Limited (NSE).
Fraser & Co 18-12-2018 Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 18th December, 2018 at 4.00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at B-10, Divya Smit CHS Ltd, Gaurav Garden Complex, Opp. Gaurav Jamuna Building, Bunder Pakhadi Road, Kandivali (West), Mumbai - 400 067 to transact, with or without modifications the following Business - 1. To consider and approve the Reclassification of the Status of Promoter and Promoter Group Category into Public Category. 2. Any other Business matter, with the permission of the Chair.With reference to our intimation letter no. FRASER/COM/18- 19/34 dated 6/12/2018 with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 04:00 p.m. and in accordance with the Code of Conduct of the Company for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors, Connected persons, Designated employees and Designated officers of the Company from Thursday December 06,2018 till Thursday 20th December 2018.
Neogem India 18-12-2018 NEOGEM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary.
Derivatives

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Nickel Mini 783.60 770.10 13.50 1.75%
Nickel 783.60 770.10 13.50 1.75%
Alumini 138.85 136.85 2.00 1.46%
Aluminium 138.85 136.85 2.00 1.46%
Zinc Mini 184.90 183.45 1.45 0.79%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
17/12 Edelweiss Buy 298 JSW Steel
17/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 373 Marico
17/12 Edelweiss Buy 93 NMDC
Results Tracker

Available for 4095 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,157.07 529,357.68 113,552.96
Sep 2017 1,905,227.14 484,679.29 107,656.83
% chg 20.26 9.22 5.48
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
11/01 INFOSYS LTD
22/01 TVS MOTOR L
25/01 SUNDAR.CLAY
28/01 MAHINDRALIFE
31/01 VENLON ENTR
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Deccan Health Care Ltd 95-100 18/12/2018 20/12/2018
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.30 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 32.10 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 30.30 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 23.80 Dec 03,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr, 13 7.67 Dec 03,2018
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.37 -6.43 -2.39 10.73
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 15.11 -6.68 -3.42 10.23
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.97 -8.17 -9.53 14.51
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.39 -8.39 -10.39 13.09
NEWS

