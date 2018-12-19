By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- DHFL exits mutual fund industry by selling 50% stake in DHFL Pramerica
- UPL faces near-term growth headwinds over European concerns, Arysta buy
- ABB India left with little after power grid unit sale, stock falls over 4%
- Pressure on Zee Entertainment stock amid stake sale by promoters
- Nifty, Sensex get Sebi's approval to launch weekly options on indices
- Sebi asks mutual fund players to beef up risk management practices
- BSE gets Sebi's approval to increase trading hours in commodity derivatives
- BNP Paribas sets 2019 Sensex target at 40,000, but stays wary on earnings
- Investors seek Sebi intervention after IHH delays open offer for Fortis
- Sebi concerned as Rs 600 bn worth of approved IPOs are yet to hit market
Market News
Indices
BSE Sensex
(77.01)
|36347.08
HIGH
36375.38
LOW
36046.52
PREVIOUS
36270.07
Nifty 50
(20.35)
|10908.70
HIGH
10915.40
|
LOW
10819.10
PREVIOUS
10888.35