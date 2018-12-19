Company Date Agenda

Canara Bank 19-12-2018 CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, prior intimation is hereby given to Stock Exchanges that the Board Meeting of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 19th December 2018 at Head Office, Bengaluru, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of Additional Tier I Bonds, for size and amount as may be decided and subject to necessary approvals.

Dhanleela Invest 19-12-2018 DHANLEELA INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting

Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19-12-2018 Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, interalia, to consider various fund raising options including but not limited to issuance of Equity/Convertible securities on preferential basis.

High Street Fila 19-12-2018 HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Ms Shefali singhal a company Secretary and Compliance Officer.