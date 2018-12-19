JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Indices reverse losses to end in green, Nifty reclaims 10,900

What to infer from VIX- the volatility gauge

IPO pricing should be done more carefully in volatile times: Sebi chief

Credit Suisse bets on industrial stocks for 2019; L&T, BHEL are top picks

Avenue Supermarts nears record high; zooms 45% in 8 weeks

Nifty PSU Bank index gains for sixth straight session; PNB, BOI up 3%

Stock of the day Ashoka Buildcon up 8% on investment by Morgan Stanley's arm

IT stocks under pressure amid global sell-off; Infosys, Wipro down 2%

IL&FS Transportation hits upper circuit as parent firm initiates divestment

Bombay Dyeing hits 5% upper circuit as firm decides to shut down subsidiary

Liquor stocks in focus; United Breweries, Globus Spirits up over 5%

Zee Entertainment records sharpest intra-day fall in two months; down 6%

Global Markets: Growth fears grip world stock markets before Fed meeting

Oil drops 4 percent on oversupply, equities sell-off

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(77.01)

 36347.08
HIGH

36375.38

 LOW

36046.52

 PREVIOUS

36270.07
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(20.35)

 10908.70
HIGH

10915.40

 LOW

10819.10

 PREVIOUS

10888.35
Heat Map

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Canara Bank 19-12-2018 CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, prior intimation is hereby given to Stock Exchanges that the Board Meeting of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 19th December 2018 at Head Office, Bengaluru, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of Additional Tier I Bonds, for size and amount as may be decided and subject to necessary approvals.
Dhanleela Invest 19-12-2018 DHANLEELA INVESTMENTS & TRADING COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19-12-2018 Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, interalia, to consider various fund raising options including but not limited to issuance of Equity/Convertible securities on preferential basis.
High Street Fila 19-12-2018 HIGH STREET FILATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Resignation of Ms Shefali singhal a company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Hind.Wires 19-12-2018 HINDUSTAN WIRES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 19th Dec, 2018 in order to consider and approve the voluntary delisting of securities of the company from all the stock exchanges, where the shares of the company are presently listed in terms of provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009.Further the trading window for trading in shares will remain close from 11/12/2018 to 21/12/2018 (both days inclusive).
Derivatives

Commodities

Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Jute 4695.50 4624.50 71.00 1.54%
Crude Palm Oil 504.00 499.00 5.00 1.00%
Almond (Non Pariel) 580.25 576.00 4.25 0.74%
Lead Mini 138.00 137.00 1.00 0.73%
Lead 138.00 137.00 1.00 0.73%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
17/12 Edelweiss Buy 298 JSW Steel
17/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 373 Marico
17/12 Edelweiss Buy 93 NMDC
Results Tracker

Available for 4095 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,157.07 529,357.68 113,552.96
Sep 2017 1,905,227.14 484,679.29 107,656.83
% chg 20.26 9.22 5.48
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
11/01 INFOSYS LTD
19/01 HDFC BANK
22/01 TVS MOTOR L
25/01 SUNDAR.CLAY
28/01 MAHINDRALIFE
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Deccan Health Care Ltd 95-100 18/12/2018 20/12/2018
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.45 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 33.70 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 32.70 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 24.15 Dec 03,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr, 13 7.67 Dec 03,2018
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.04 -1.89 10.76 14.53
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.10 -1.51 10.12 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.10 -2.24 9.23 13.14
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.90 -1.98 8.35 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.00 -1.96 7.84 -
