Neither oil, nor elections, the US Fed holds most sway over India's stocks

Sebi, markets

MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 137 pts, Nifty ends at 10,967 led by PSU banks, FMCG

Top eight myths about investing in stock market and how to overcome them
Web Exclusive

Top eight myths about investing in stock markets and how to overcome them

SoftBank

SoftBank Corp shares slide 10% on debut on recent service outage

Capital First, IDFC Bank up 6% on completion of merger

Web Exclusive

OBC, Canara Bank: Two PSU bank stocks that look bullish on the charts

HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, L&T among 26 stocks near record highs

Financials gain amid easing liquidity; Nifty PSU Bank index rises 2%

Cement shares in focus; India Cements, Orient Cement up 5%

J Kumar Infra zooms 30% in two days on receiving Rs 13 bn order from NHAI

OMCs, airlines gain on crude oil slump; SpiceJet, HPCL, BPCL rise up to 5%

RCom falls 12% on reports DoT has rejected its spectrum deal with Jio

BNP Paribas sets 2019 Sensex target at 40,000, but stays wary on earnings

Global Markets: Asia braces for Fed as plunge in oil boosts bonds

Indices

BSE Sensex
BSE Sensex

(137.25)

 36484.33
HIGH

36554.99

 LOW

36381.87

 PREVIOUS

36347.08
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(58.60)

 10967.30
HIGH

10985.15

 LOW

10928.00

 PREVIOUS

10908.70
Heat Map

NEWS

FEATURES

PEOPLE

Announcements

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bharti Airtel 20-12-2018 BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consider various fund raising options for the Company as the Board may deem appropriate.
Coal India 20-12-2018 COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 20thDec.'2018 inter-alia to consider payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the year 2018-19. The Company has fixed Monday, the 31st December '2018 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2018-19, if declared by the Board.Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015 and 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Coal India Limited', the 'Trading Window' shall remain closed from 17th Dec'2018 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of Board of Directors regarding payment of Interim Dividend, if any, is made public on 20th Dec'2018.This is for your kind information and records. This is as per Regulations 29 and 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015
Container Corpn. 20-12-2018 CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant of Clause 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on 20.12.2018 to inter alia consider issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company which, if approved, will be subject to applicable regulatory provisions and the approvals of shareholders and others as may be required for the same
Dhanuka Agritech 20-12-2018 DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate that the meeting of the Buy-Back Committee of the Company shall be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Final Buy-Back Price, fixation of Record Date and other related matters in respect of the proposed Buy-Back of Equity Shares of the Company.This is to intimate that the meeting of the Buy-Back Committee of the Company shall be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Final Buy-Back Price, fixation of Record Date and other related matters in respect of the proposed Buy-Back of Equity Shares of the Company.Pursuant to the code of conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed with effect from Friday, 14th December, 2018, to Sunday 23rd December, 2018 (Both days inclusive).
Encore Software 20-12-2018 ENCORE SOFTWARE LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Notice for Convening of our Company's AGM for the year 2017-18, along with the Annual Report for 2017-18, for your information. Kindly note that the Book Closure date will be 20th December, 2018
Derivatives

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
Natural Gas 273.20 252.90 20.30 8.03%
Crude Palm Oil 512.80 504.00 8.80 1.75%
Sugar M Delhi 3340.00 3297.00 43.00 1.30%
RBD PALMOLEIN 590.00 585.00 5.00 0.85%
Jute 4730.50 4695.50 35.00 0.75%
COMMODITIES NEWS

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
RESULT NEWS

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
19/12 Equirus Securities Underweight 617 Alembic Pharma
19/12 Equirus Securities Hold 610 Persistent Sys
19/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 293 St Bk of India
Results Tracker

Available for 4095 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,157.07 529,357.68 113,552.96
Sep 2017 1,905,227.14 484,679.29 107,656.83
% chg 20.26 9.22 5.48
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
03/01 G.M.BREWERI
11/01 INFOSYS LTD
19/01 HDFC BANK
22/01 TVS MOTOR L
25/01 SUNDAR.CLAY
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Deccan Health Care Ltd 95-100 18/12/2018 20/12/2018
Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.40 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 32.50 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 32.50 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 25.00 Dec 03,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr, 13 6.15 Dec 03,2018
IPO NEWS

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.15 -0.62 10.29 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.16 -1.05 10.25 14.99
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.21 -1.38 8.71 13.60
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.95 -1.08 8.52 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.02 -0.54 7.51 -
NEWS

FEATURES

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME