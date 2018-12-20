Company Date Agenda

Bharti Airtel 20-12-2018 BHARTI AIRTEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consider various fund raising options for the Company as the Board may deem appropriate.

Coal India 20-12-2018 COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 20thDec.'2018 inter-alia to consider payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the year 2018-19. The Company has fixed Monday, the 31st December '2018 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2018-19, if declared by the Board.Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015 and 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Coal India Limited', the 'Trading Window' shall remain closed from 17th Dec'2018 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of Board of Directors regarding payment of Interim Dividend, if any, is made public on 20th Dec'2018.This is for your kind information and records. This is as per Regulations 29 and 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015

Container Corpn. 20-12-2018 CONTAINER CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant of Clause 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CONCOR is scheduled to be held on 20.12.2018 to inter alia consider issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company which, if approved, will be subject to applicable regulatory provisions and the approvals of shareholders and others as may be required for the same

Dhanuka Agritech 20-12-2018 DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate that the meeting of the Buy-Back Committee of the Company shall be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Final Buy-Back Price, fixation of Record Date and other related matters in respect of the proposed Buy-Back of Equity Shares of the Company.This is to intimate that the meeting of the Buy-Back Committee of the Company shall be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Final Buy-Back Price, fixation of Record Date and other related matters in respect of the proposed Buy-Back of Equity Shares of the Company.Pursuant to the code of conduct of the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed with effect from Friday, 14th December, 2018, to Sunday 23rd December, 2018 (Both days inclusive).