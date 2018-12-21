Company Date Agenda

Bemco Hydraulics 21-12-2018 BEMCO HYDRAULICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To read and confirm the Minutes of the previous Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2018. 2. To discuss on investment to be made in subsidiary LLP. 3. To give corporate guarantee to Bank for the loan taken by subsidiary LLP. 4. To finalize the date of EGM. 5. To approve the Notice of EGM. 6. To fix up the date of Book Closure, on account EGM. 7. To finalize e-voting dates on account of EGM. 8. To appoint scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting on account of EGM. 9. To review the performance of the Company for the current Financial Year. 10. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair.

Binayaka Tex Pr 21-12-2018 BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Independent Director

Gokul Solutions 21-12-2018 Gokul Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held at its registered Office to consider: 1. The date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Meera Industries 21-12-2018 Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consider a proposal to fund raising options & fix the Date, time & venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders.