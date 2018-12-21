By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Agri commodities trading on e-NAM hit by doubt over quality: Report
- Sebi planning sandbox framework for innovations in capital markets
- Brazil, Indonesia expected to lead emerging-market comeback in 2019
- New deals, demand growth across verticals are positives for Mindtree stock
- Bank of India: Value trap despite exit from prompt corrective action list
- Biocon increases presence in developed markets via biosimilars portfolio
- Now is the true test of the SIP cycle: Franklin Templeton's A Radhakrishnan
- Trend of buybacks offsetting shares entering market is worrying: Experts
- Planning to buy a car? You can get heavy discounts, amazing deals in Dec
- After tepid stake sale, Centre to receive Rs 32.87 bn more from Coal India
Market News
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-52.66)
|36431.67
|
HIGH
36475.52
|
LOW
36202.90
|
PREVIOUS
36484.33
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-15.60)
|10951.70
|
HIGH
10962.55
|
LOW
10880.05
|
PREVIOUS
10967.30