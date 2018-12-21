JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Fed hikes rate; Sensex slips 53 pts, PSBs, metals crack

'See a positive picture for the commodity complex in 2019'

Six things to keep a tab on your online equity portfolio

RIL wins arbitration case against govt's claim of illegal gas production

ONGC board approves Rs 40 billion buyback at Rs 159 apiece; shares end flat

Chart Reading Is the Nifty50 on course to hit the 11,200 mark? Here's what charts say

Mid, Smallcap indices hit 12-week high, gain up to 8%

Rail stocks extend gains on order flow; BEML zooms 30% in 10 days

Tyre stocks gain on easing oil prices; JK Tyre, Kesoram up over 5%

Om Metals climbs 19% on bagging Rs 6.15 bn contract from Rajasthan govt

Rupee may resume its winning ways in 2019 as Santa rally brings good news

After record FDI in 2018, retail sector gears up for more M&As in new year

Is The Oil Boom For Real?

Carlos Ghosn's detention not extended; Tokyo court may soon release him

Global Markets Stocks slump as Fed's outlook on rates disappoints

BSE Sensex

(-52.66)

 36431.67
36475.52

36202.90

36484.33
Nifty 50

(-15.60)

 10951.70
10962.55

10880.05

10967.30
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Bemco Hydraulics 21-12-2018 BEMCO HYDRAULICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To read and confirm the Minutes of the previous Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2018. 2. To discuss on investment to be made in subsidiary LLP. 3. To give corporate guarantee to Bank for the loan taken by subsidiary LLP. 4. To finalize the date of EGM. 5. To approve the Notice of EGM. 6. To fix up the date of Book Closure, on account EGM. 7. To finalize e-voting dates on account of EGM. 8. To appoint scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting on account of EGM. 9. To review the performance of the Company for the current Financial Year. 10. To consider any other business with permission of the Chair.
Binayaka Tex Pr 21-12-2018 BINAYAK TEX PROCESSORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Independent Director
Gokul Solutions 21-12-2018 Gokul Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held at its registered Office to consider: 1. The date of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
Meera Industries 21-12-2018 Meera Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consider a proposal to fund raising options & fix the Date, time & venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders.
PVR 21-12-2018 PVR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company ('Board') will be held on Friday the 21st December, 2018 to consider, among other things, subject to the approval of our shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, raising of funds pursuant to an issue of, in one or more tranches, equity shares of the Company with a face value of ? 10 each (the 'Equity Shares'), or securities convertible into Equity Shares, or non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants, or any combination thereof, to such eligible person(s) as the Board may determine in accordance with applicable law, pursuant to a preferential issue in accordance with Chapter V, or a qualified institutions placement in accordance with Chapter VI, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5196.00 5096.00 100.00 1.96%
Nickel Mini 764.90 754.90 10.00 1.32%
Nickel 764.90 754.90 10.00 1.32%
Lead Mini 137.85 136.15 1.70 1.25%
Lead 137.85 136.15 1.70 1.25%
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
UMIYA 4.26 -0.21 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
YASHCHEM 16.77 0.58 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
19/12 Equirus Securities Underweight 617 Alembic Pharma
19/12 Equirus Securities Hold 610 Persistent Sys
19/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 293 St Bk of India
Results Tracker

Available for 4095 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,157.07 529,357.68 113,552.96
Sep 2017 1,905,227.14 484,679.29 107,656.83
% chg 20.26 9.22 5.48
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
24/12 VADILAL IND
25/12 AMIT SPIN.
03/01 G.M.BREWERI
11/01 INFOSYS LTD
19/01 HDFC BANK
IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
No record found.

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
DRS Dilip Road 75 75.35 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 36.00 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 31.10 Dec 04,2018
Sh. Krish. Infr, 13 6.05 Dec 03,2018
Roni Households 20 25.00 Dec 03,2018
Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.19 0.45 10.03 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.28 0.21 9.50 15.14
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.99 0.00 8.17 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.31 -0.18 7.94 13.74
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.08 0.73 7.16 -
