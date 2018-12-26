Company Date Agenda

BCPL Internat. 26-12-2018 Birdhi Chand Pannalal Agencies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results.

Eco Recyc. 26-12-2018 ECO RECYCLING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Appointment of Mr. Dilip Boralkar as Additional Director (Non-executive and Independent)of the company.We wish to inform you that in view of a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26th December, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. to Inter Alia, appoint Mr. Dilip Boralkar as Additional Director (Non-executive and Independent), the Trading Window shall remain closed from 19th December, 2018 to 26th December, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the designated directors and employees of the Company.

Ladderup Finance 26-12-2018 LADDERUP FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 26th Day of December 2018 at A-102, Hallmark Business Plaza, Sant Dyaneshwar Marg, Opposite Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra East Mumbai- 400051.Further informed that pursuant to Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed for Directors, Officers and designated employees of the Company from 24th December 2018 to 28th December 2018 (inclusive of both days)

Lesha Inds. 26-12-2018 LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company.