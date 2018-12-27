27-12-2018

ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th November, 2018 at 05:00 P.M. at 3 Aurangzeb Lane, New Delhi - 110011, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018.Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/11/2018)The Board Meeting to be held on 26/11/2018 Stands Cancelled.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 26/11/2018)Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become India's second-Largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad.We wish to inform you that due to certain labour unrest relating to one of our units, un-audited Financial results for quarter/ Half year of financial statement as on 30th September, 2018, could not be get prepared in time.Due to above reason, company had to postpone its Board Meeting which is to be held on Monday, 26th November, 2018 at 05:00 PM. and the stock exchanges have already being informed in this regard. A copy of intimation sent to both stock exchanges is annexed herewith.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 30/11/2018)ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 26th November, 2018 wherein we had intimated about postponement of Board Meeting dated 26th November, 2018, we wish to inform you that such meeting has been rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th December, 2018 at 05:00 P.M. at 3 Aurangzeb Lane, New Delhi - 110011, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 19/12/2018)