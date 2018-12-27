JUST IN
You are here » Home » Markets

Market News

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks

MARKET WRAP: Indices recoup losses; Sensex up 180 pts, Nifty ends at 10,730

Sebi, markets
Web Exclusive

How to play the market gap ups and gap downs

Rahul Pal

We sense possibility of interest rates reversing: Mahindra MF's Rahul Pal

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE, SENSEX
Web Exclusive

Market outlook: Nifty likely to touch 12,400 in CY19

Top 10 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal for 2019

Web Exclusive

Chart Reading Three Nifty Pharma stocks that can rise up to 10% from the current levels

Stock of the day Jubilant FoodWorks extends fall; down 15% in three trading sessions

Airline stocks rally; SpiceJet gains 4% on fall in crude oil prices

Broader Market Mid, small-cap indices dip 1.5% each; 3M India, RBL Bank among worst hit

Nagarjuna Fertilizers surges 18% as operations resume at Andhra plant

Brigade Enterprises hits three-month high; surges 36% in two months

The dark horse: City Union Bank an outlier among regional peers

Lupin: Street waits for progress on new launches, resolution of plants

Global Markets Asian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(179.79)

 35649.94
HIGH

35711.26

 LOW

35010.82

 PREVIOUS

35470.15
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(66.35)

 10729.85
HIGH

10747.50

 LOW

10534.55

 PREVIOUS

10663.50
> More on Nifty 50

Heat Map

    Loading...


NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

PEOPLE

Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Atlas Cycles 27-12-2018 ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th November, 2018 at 05:00 P.M. at 3 Aurangzeb Lane, New Delhi - 110011, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018.Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/11/2018)The Board Meeting to be held on 26/11/2018 Stands Cancelled.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 26/11/2018)Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become India's second-Largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad.We wish to inform you that due to certain labour unrest relating to one of our units, un-audited Financial results for quarter/ Half year of financial statement as on 30th September, 2018, could not be get prepared in time.Due to above reason, company had to postpone its Board Meeting which is to be held on Monday, 26th November, 2018 at 05:00 PM. and the stock exchanges have already being informed in this regard. A copy of intimation sent to both stock exchanges is annexed herewith.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 30/11/2018)ATLAS CYCLES (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated 26th November, 2018 wherein we had intimated about postponement of Board Meeting dated 26th November, 2018, we wish to inform you that such meeting has been rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 27th December, 2018 at 05:00 P.M. at 3 Aurangzeb Lane, New Delhi - 110011, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated On 19/12/2018)
Bullish Bonds 27-12-2018 Bullish Bonds & Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Notice of the Postal Ballot for the following matters:-Alteration of the Object Clause of the Company.-Change of the Name of the Company.
Oracle Fin.Serv. 27-12-2018 This is to inform you that a meeting of ESOP Allotment Committee will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 to consider allotment of shares to the eligible employees who have chosen to exercise their options under prevailing Employees Stock Option Schemes of the Company.
Parshwanath Corp 27-12-2018 PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Navnitbhai C. Patel who were the chairman cum director of the company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the board.
Phoenix Township 27-12-2018 Phoenix Township Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2018 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 'To consider and approve appointment of Chief Financial Officer'
» More on Boards

Derivatives

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Derivatives

Index
Instrument Type
Expiry Date
Option Type
Strike Price

Commodities

EXCHANGE
Select Commodity
Name Price() Prev Price() Chg() Chg(%)
CASTORSEED (DEESA) 5041.00 4902.00 139.00 2.84%
Menthaoil 1667.90 1639.60 28.30 1.73%
SilverMic Ahmedabad 37124.00 36717.00 407.00 1.11%
Silver 37124.00 36717.00 407.00 1.11%
Gold Guinea 25263.00 25052.00 211.00 0.84%
> More on Top Gainers

COMMODITIES NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
DIGJAMLTD 1.88 -10.06 -
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
INTERNATIONAL CONSTR 0.00 -0.15 -
INDUS.INV.TR 0.64 -1.45 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

RESULT NEWS

» More

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
26/12 Prabhudas Lilladher Hold 248 Coal India
26/12 HDFC Securities Buy 519 Cipla
26/12 Motilal Oswal Buy 206 Brigade Enterpr.
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 4098 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,168.48 529,352.39 113,542.94
Sep 2017 1,905,249.28 484,676.79 107,650.28
% chg 20.26 9.22 5.47
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
28/12 SUNIL HITECH
03/01 G.M.BREWERI
08/01 BETALA
08/01 TATA ELXSI
11/01 INFOSYS LTD
> More on Upcoming Results

IPOS

IPO NAME OFFER PRICE
BAND()		 OPEN DATE CLOSE DATE
Axita Cotton Ltd 60 27/12/2018 02/01/2019
> More on Open IPOs

Recently Listed IPOs

IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Shankar Lal Ram. 45 47.95 Dec 24,2018
Diksha Greens 30 54.25 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 32.75 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 21.85 Dec 03,2018
BCPL Railway 35 34.75 Oct 29,2018
[*] IPO Price unadjusted > More Listed IPOs

IPO NEWS

» More

Top Performing Schemes

CATEGORY
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I - Dir... 15.21 -2.78 -7.70 8.56
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.I (G) 14.95 -3.03 -8.67 8.06
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV - Di... 14.83 -4.60 -14.36 12.71
SBI Equity Opportunities Fund - Sr.IV (G) 14.25 -4.83 -15.17 11.32
> More on Schemes

NEWS

» More

FEATURES Blog Add to MyPage

» More

Scheme Search

SELECT FUND HOUSE
SELECT SCHEME