Company Date Agenda

Baba Arts 03-01-2019 BABA ARTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix the final price for buy back of up to 75,18,300 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders for the proposed buy back of equity shares of the Company through Postal Ballot process, the results whereof would be declared at 5.30 p.m. on 2nd January, 2019.2. To fix the Record Date for ascertaining the names of shareholders who would be eligible to participate in Buy Back Offer.

G M Breweries 03-01-2019 G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas, S. Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025 on Thursday, January 03, 2019, at 4.30 P.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au?dited Financial Results for the quarter / Nine months ending December 31, 2018. Kindly take a note that the trading window, as described in ' Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading' of the company as per SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulation will remain closed for the above purpose from December 19, 2018 till expiry of 48 hours of publication of the unaudited financial results of the company.

Jagran Prakashan 03-01-2019 JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 inter-alia for the purpose of approving the issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures upto Rs. 300 crores.

K G Denim 03-01-2019 KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The DCS- CRD BSE Limited Mumbai- 400 001 Dear Sir /Madam, Scrip Code: 500239 Sub: Board Meeting Intimation In terms of Regulation 29 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company shall on Thursday, January 03, 2019 shall consider revisions in proposal for buy-back of equity shares. The outcome of the board meeting shall be disseminated to the Stock Exchange in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, January 01, 2019, upto Saturday, January 05, 2019 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company for prevention of insider trading. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For K G DENIM LIMITED M BALAJI COMPANY SECRETARY