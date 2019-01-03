JUST IN
MARKET WRAP: Sensex down 363 pts on weak global cues; Eicher Motors dips 9%

Chart Reading: 'Golden crossover' on Nifty Bank to fuel banking stocks

What lies ahead for banking, realty sectors in 2019? Here's what CEOs say

Markets in 2019: Investors cautiously optimistic, but a lot could go wrong

Stock of the day Eicher Motors skids 6% following weak December sales

This stock from BSE Smallcap index zoomed over 100% in six months

TVS Motor dips 6% on single-digit sales growth in December

Jet Airways slips 6% after it defaults on debt payments to banks

Metals under pressure, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco decline up to 3%

Auto stocks skid on weak Dec sales numbers; Nifty Auto index down nearly 2%

From financials to people issues, 2019 may well be the year of reckoning

IPO launches fell in last two pre-election periods, will 2019 be different?

Oil opens 2019 with losses on surging supply, signs of economic slowdown

Global Markets: Asian shares blindsided by dismal China data

BSE Sensex

(-363.05)

 35891.52
HIGH

36236.70

 LOW

35734.01

 PREVIOUS

36254.57
Nifty 50

(-117.60)

 10792.50
HIGH

10895.35

 LOW

10735.05

 PREVIOUS

10910.10
Corporate Actions

Company Date Agenda
Baba Arts 03-01-2019 BABA ARTS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To fix the final price for buy back of up to 75,18,300 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders for the proposed buy back of equity shares of the Company through Postal Ballot process, the results whereof would be declared at 5.30 p.m. on 2nd January, 2019.2. To fix the Record Date for ascertaining the names of shareholders who would be eligible to participate in Buy Back Offer.
G M Breweries 03-01-2019 G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas, S. Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025 on Thursday, January 03, 2019, at 4.30 P.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au?dited Financial Results for the quarter / Nine months ending December 31, 2018. Kindly take a note that the trading window, as described in ' Code of conduct for prevention of insider trading' of the company as per SEBI (Prohibition of insider trading) Regulation will remain closed for the above purpose from December 19, 2018 till expiry of 48 hours of publication of the unaudited financial results of the company.
Jagran Prakashan 03-01-2019 JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 inter-alia for the purpose of approving the issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures upto Rs. 300 crores.
K G Denim 03-01-2019 KG DENIM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The DCS- CRD BSE Limited Mumbai- 400 001 Dear Sir /Madam, Scrip Code: 500239 Sub: Board Meeting Intimation In terms of Regulation 29 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company shall on Thursday, January 03, 2019 shall consider revisions in proposal for buy-back of equity shares. The outcome of the board meeting shall be disseminated to the Stock Exchange in accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, January 01, 2019, upto Saturday, January 05, 2019 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of the Company for prevention of insider trading. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Yours faithfully, For K G DENIM LIMITED M BALAJI COMPANY SECRETARY
Kushal 03-01-2019 Kushal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To deliberate on the Letter of Intent received from UHP Holdings Pte Ltd., Singapore (an Associate of Hector Capital, PE Investment company) for investment in Kushal Limited for an amount of USD 140 Million (US Dollars One Hundred Forty Million) equivalent to INR 1000 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores) approx by way of preferential allotment of convertible instruments.
Sugar - SKLP 3149.00 3076.00 73.00 2.37%
Jute 4781.00 4688.50 92.50 1.97%
RBD PALMOLEIN 585.50 579.40 6.10 1.05%
Gold Guinea 25536.00 25326.00 210.00 0.83%
Gold 31792.00 31531.00 261.00 0.83%
Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
BCPAL 0.00 -0.02 -
AMIT SPIN. 0.00 -1.03 -
AIML 24.52 -6.42 -
IL & FS INVE 24.59 -26.18 0.15
KWALITYLTD 351.12 -950.69 -
PTIL 22.80 -7.57 -
DIGJAMLTD 1.88 -10.06 -
PILANIINVS 45.08 41.43 -
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Date Broker Action Price() Company
02/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 40 Confidence Petro
01/01 Elara Capital Buy 1191 Supreme Inds.
27/12 Equirus Securities Hold 183 Century Ply.
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Sep 2018 2,291,411.26 529,351.32 113,486.53
Sep 2017 1,905,930.07 484,736.55 107,664.60
% chg 20.23 9.20 5.41
Figures in Rs crore

Date COMPANY
05/01 AMTEK AUTO
05/01 CALIFORN.SOF
05/01 KPEL
05/01 UMIYA
07/01 INDO ASN.FIN
IPO NAME IPO PRICE() LATEST PRICE() LIST DATE
Deccan Healthcar 100 111.35 Dec 31,2018
DRS Dilip Road 75 76.00 Dec 10,2018
Diksha Greens 30 67.45 Dec 05,2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel 26 34.80 Dec 04,2018
Roni Households 20 25.00 Dec 03,2018
Scheme Name NAV (Rs) 3 Mths 1 Yr 3 Yrs
AXIS Multicap Fund - Direct (G) 11.10 3.26 9.58 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund - Direct (G) 29.06 2.58 9.25 13.66
AXIS Multicap Fund (G) 10.90 2.93 7.92 -
AXIS Equity Advantage Fund - Series 2 - Di... 11.06 3.17 7.69 -
AXIS Bluechip Fund (G) 27.09 2.19 7.67 12.28
